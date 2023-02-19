Aging can bring on many new challenges — and opportunities.

Every day our aging seniors face new obstacles to overcome, from health issues to home issues, and in some cases they have potential opportunities to conquer them.

During the height of the COVID pandemic, we all felt a bit isolated as we stayed safely within our homes. For seniors, this was an especially difficult time but one that, sadly, is not that different from the norm for some.

A common source of distress, suffering and an impaired quality of life, social isolation can lead to serious health issues. According to the CDC, 29% of seniors who are socially isolated have an increased risk of heart disease. 32% have an increased risk of stroke and a higher rate of depression, anxiety, and suicide. What’s more, 50% of socially isolated seniors are more likely to be diagnosed with dementia.

The Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc (KAFASI) has ways to help seniors feeling isolated, helping to alleviate loneliness, connect to the community and conquer those obstacles.

Our Friendly Visitor Program has many opportunities for seniors to combat the struggle of isolation and gain a sense of continued belonging. The Companion Program will connect a friendly volunteer with a senior for weekly home or telephone visits. This connection builds friendships and rapport as well as providing the senior with a weekly wellness check, emotional support, and encouragement. Some volunteers even help run errands or go shopping.

KAFASI’s Virtual Connect is a peer-led program utilizing the Zoom platform. Seniors using tablets, smart phones or computers connect to socialize, hear educational presentations, and get information on services in our community.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, Mayor John Antaramian, and Tamarra Coleman (Shalom Center) are just a few of the wonderful people who’ve taken time to connect with our seniors and allow a platform for questions. The call offers a chance to expand the seniors’ social circle and provides a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Technically challenged? KAFASI Tech Assist Program can provide a knowledgeable volunteer to help seniors use their devices. There are even tablets that can be used on a trial basis before seniors buy their own.

KAFASI also has a wonderful group called Senior Center Without Walls. This group provides seniors with a weekly opportunity to chitchat with others, engage in relaxing meditation, learn about various educational topics, and enjoy armchair travels all from the comfort of their homes.

We also know that music can greatly enhance or improve memory, so KAFASI offers our Music and Memory Program. This program will give seniors the technology and assistance to create a playlist of music that can improve memory, concentration, enhance moods and ability to sleep, reduce pain and increase coordination.

KAFASI offers these amazing programs all to decrease social isolation and engage seniors in meaningful activities free of charge.

To volunteer, sign up to be in the programs, or just find out more call 262-658-3508 and we can help!