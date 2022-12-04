Community update from KAFASI: Connecting the community one person at a time

The Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc, better known as KAFASI, has a very simple mission – to promote healthy aging, strong families, and a connected community.
Our array of programs is thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of the elderly, families with children, and school-age children. But how do we connect a community? The answer is very simple. We connect the community through you. Yes, you – the person reading this right now. You are just like the hundreds of volunteers who pitch in to provide our services every day. Our volunteers are retirees, teachers, retail workers, stay at home parents, artists, factory workers, and more, all leading their own busy lives. Yet, somehow, they find time – an hour each month or so – to give to our seniors and families who need them. What they will tell you, if you ask, is that that one hour is one of the brightest parts of their day. While they are bringing seniors their daily nutritious meal or mentoring a child in school, what they get back is so much more than they give. They get the understanding that their small gift of time is making an enormous difference in someone’s life. While they are meeting someone else’s needs, they are fulfilling their own, and everyone connects in a sense of belonging and community. We have so many amazing ways for you to become part of this community of caring. We always need reliable people to deliver Meals on Wheels, give voluntary rides to seniors to appointments or shopping, help assist seniors to learn how to use smart phones or iPads, or mentor a child in school who needs a positive adult in their life. We will train you and support you throughout your volunteer experience! Not sure where to start? Let us help you find just the right spot. All you have to do is call us at 262-658-3508 and say you want to know more about volunteering and our friendly Volunteer Coordinator will give you more information on each program and get you started. It’s just that easy and all you have to give is your time!
People are also reading…
We like to think of KAFASI as the place where Kenosha cares for Kenosha. You have an opportunity to be part of this wave of caring, be the light spot in someone’s day and, we know, you will find your time volunteering will be the light spot in yours.
Watch Now: Tips for coping with sleep anxiety, and more videos to improve your life
Here's a quick guide to coping with sleep anxiety, four easy ways to save money this holiday season, and more videos to improve your life.
Sleep anxiety can wreak havoc on your well-being. Here’s a quick guide to coping with the disorder.
This time of year can be very expensive if you don’t plan your finances, so here are four ways to save money this holiday season.
Gourmandize has compiled a list of foods that improve blood circulation and keep your veins and arteries in good shape.
'The Independent' reports that typical signs of a hangover include fatigue, thirst, headache or nausea.
This Tiktok user went viral for realizing something pretty simple. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
With the holidays come the holiday themed drinks, but they do tend to be packed with sugar. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Experts say we should all have 8 times our income saved by 60 for retirement! PennyGem’s Lenneia Batiste has tips on how to accomplish this lo…
It is common for families to include their pets in the holiday celebrations by giving them a taste of their favorite dishes. However, there ar…
The type of glass you choose to drink wine from has a significant impact on its taste.sses are a good option.
Some upgrades increase your home’s value without having to spend too much money or needing a full renovation. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.
There are far too many pitfalls new managers can fall into on their journey into leadership. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
If the Wi-Fi in your home has slowed down or drops out periodically, try these helpful tips to solve the problem.
Poor sleep can lead to a host of bodily malfunctions. It’s important you maintain good sleep hygiene.
Research published by NIH suggests that eating protein at every meal is important for muscle protein synthesis.
There are just some purchases that are better made in person. Yair Ben-Dor has more.