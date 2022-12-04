Community update from KAFASI: Connecting the community one person at a time

Our array of programs is thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of the elderly, families with children, and school-age children. But how do we connect a community? The answer is very simple. We connect the community through you. Yes, you – the person reading this right now. You are just like the hundreds of volunteers who pitch in to provide our services every day. Our volunteers are retirees, teachers, retail workers, stay at home parents, artists, factory workers, and more, all leading their own busy lives. Yet, somehow, they find time – an hour each month or so – to give to our seniors and families who need them. What they will tell you, if you ask, is that that one hour is one of the brightest parts of their day. While they are bringing seniors their daily nutritious meal or mentoring a child in school, what they get back is so much more than they give. They get the understanding that their small gift of time is making an enormous difference in someone’s life. While they are meeting someone else’s needs, they are fulfilling their own, and everyone connects in a sense of belonging and community. We have so many amazing ways for you to become part of this community of caring. We always need reliable people to deliver Meals on Wheels, give voluntary rides to seniors to appointments or shopping, help assist seniors to learn how to use smart phones or iPads, or mentor a child in school who needs a positive adult in their life. We will train you and support you throughout your volunteer experience! Not sure where to start? Let us help you find just the right spot. All you have to do is call us at 262-658-3508 and say you want to know more about volunteering and our friendly Volunteer Coordinator will give you more information on each program and get you started. It’s just that easy and all you have to give is your time!