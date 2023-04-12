Kenosha, located in the corridor between two major cities, has an incredible wealth of health and human services at hand.

Yet, it’s no secret that without local nonprofit organizations, the usual for-profit services would be taxed, leaving some without means to access care. Nonprofits are the backbone of a healthy human service network.

Our community is blessed with a network of nonprofits that provide services in mental health, substance abuse, access to food, housing and homelessness, aging and more.

In the past, those agencies all worked in their particular fields, serving those in their specific demographic, like islands standing alone. Over time, we’ve realized something that has had an amazing positive effect on services in Kenosha. We work better when we work together.

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services is especially proud of the working partnerships we’ve created with other like-minded nonprofits. Our service array has been strengthened and enhanced through these commitments.

Together with Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha and Home Depot, we are able to provide free minor home repairs to senior veterans. Our Family Services workers, in partnership with Kenosha Unified Schools, are now present at Lincoln Middle School and are working with the Shalom Center to build stronger families. We have dedicated volunteers from AmeriCorps Seniors mentoring children in schools across the city. There are many more.

But there are also so many other ways KAFASI could partner with other service providers to nurture a thriving network addressing the health and service needs of those in our community who may be marginalized, left behind or fall through the cracks.

Partnering works. The more we serve Kenoshans, the more we learn that every demographic we help crosses over into other areas of that person’s life where another partner agency can be of more help. One partner agency can pick up where the other left off, and this leads to the care of the whole person.

Working together, partnering, creates a vibrant network of nonprofit services and that leads to a healthier community with affordable access to services for all. It also connects the community in a meaningful way, solidifying our commitment to the people of Kenosha and their care.

At KAFASI, we like to say we are where Kenosha cares for Kenosha. Through partnerships, Kenosha becomes a model for the quality care of Kenosha. Stronger together! KAFASI is open to new partners and welcomes ideas from any agency willing to join in.