Community update from Kenosha Habit for Humanity: Kenosha, we need a Habitat for Humanity ReStore

As consumers, we create a massive amount of waste, filling landfills with products we’ve used and thrown away.

When gently used building materials or household products are donated to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore and then sold at a discount, those items will be kept out of local landfills and given a second life.

ReStores are a great resource for all individuals who want affordable material to repair and beautify their homes.

Don’t we have enough resale stores in Kenosha?

A ReStore would collect and sell materials that aren’t accepted elsewhere in Kenosha. Using the donation guidelines published by other local non-profit resellers, we determined that a Kenosha ReStore would collect and sell less than 10% of the same merchandise.

ReStores resemble a unique home improvement store; they offer merchandise such as building materials–including windows, doors, flooring, plumbing and lighting supplies–gently used appliances, and furniture. There is typically a wide range of brands and styles. You might find the perfect chairs for your dining room, a brand new box of tile and plumbing parts to use in your bathroom project, or a vintage treasure that can be upcycled into the perfect bedside table!

How does a ReStore work?

New or gently used goods are donated to the ReStore from the general public as well as local businesses. ReStore staff inspects them, determines a fair price, and places them up for sale. ReStores are open to the public several days a week at convenient times. For larger items, we plan to offer home pickup and delivery.

Where do the profits go?

ReStore profits will be used by Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha (HFHK) to build affordable housing right here in Kenosha. HFHK provides housing with manageable mortgages that allow qualified low-income families to own a home.

What is needed to make a ReStore open in Kenosha?

Commercial space to rent. We are looking for an affordable space (15 to 20 thousand feet) that has easy public access with a store front, donation drop-off location, and dock doors.

Financial donations. We welcome individual and corporate financial donations to fund our opening. Corporate co-branding opportunities are available.

Your interest. If you’d like to help us get the store up and running or make a contribution, email us at restore@habitatkenosha.org or call us at 262-925-0360. To learn more about our ReStore project, visit https://www.habitatkenosha.org/restore.

Keep it local! HFHK is a self-funded non-profit 501©(3) charitable organization. We are an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, which does not provide us with financial support. Contributions to HFHK are tax deductible.

