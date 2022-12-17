Community update from Kenosha Vocational Ministry: Making the yuletide bright

The holidays are a time to share love and joy with family and friends.

The prospect of seeing people we love and those we have not connected with in a while can give us a feeling of great anticipation. However, for some, the holidays present challenges and expectations that are laced with anxiety and sadness.

We even have a term for this time of year – we call it the holiday blues. In the last few decades, churches around the country have begun to minister to those who struggle, offering Blue Christmas services.

One church defines a blue service as “a service of comfort” and a “way we can recognize the depth of the season and help process those negative feelings that might be held during the holidays. By doing so, we can all celebrate more fully, knowing we have acknowledged those who are no longer with us or what we might have left behind.”

In a recent survey, 64% of people say they are impacted by negative feelings around the holidays and 24% say they are affected a lot. The chances are very good that someone at your family gathering or company celebration are going to be impacted by this phenomenon.

Reaching out to those who struggle in a season laced with unreasonable expectations is also part of the holiday spirit. Remembering those in our circle who may be experiencing the loss of a loved one, or who struggle with addiction, assault or neglect and preparing a strategy to offer healthy relief can enhance any gathering. Let them know that it is OK not to be “bubbly” and to offer support and kindness when they struggle.

If you are the one who struggles with the extra holiday anxiety and feelings of loss, isolation, sadness, and fatigue, it may be important to remember that holiday blues are usually temporary. The intensity of these feelings may fade as the holidays pass.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness recommends some strategies: Stick to normal routines as much as possible; get enough sleep; take time for yourself, but don’t isolate; spend time with supportive, caring people; eat and drink in moderation; don’t drink alcohol if you are feeling down; get exercise – even if it is only a short walk; make a to-do list, and keep things simple; set reasonable expectations and goals for holiday activities such as shopping, cooking, entertaining, attending parties, or sending holiday cards; set a budget for holiday activities so that you don’t overextend yourself financially in buying presents; listen to music or find other ways to relax.

For most people, it is not the actual holiday gift that matters, but the joy of being with people who care. Be the person whose eyes light up when someone comes into the room.

Let them know that their presence gives you joy! This is one of the true blessings of the holidays.