Hello, February! We are now solidly into 2023, but if you’re like me you might still slip up and write 2022 on a few things.

It’s not the only thing I’ve slipped up on, though. I resolved to walk around my neighborhood at least 4 times a week and I think I’ve only accomplished that twice so far. But guess what? That doesn’t mean I failed my New Year’s Resolution, and if you’ve slipped up on yours, that doesn’t make you a failure either.

If you had resolved to quit using commercial tobacco products (cigarettes, vapes, smokeless tobacco, etc.) in the New Year and you made it a week without it, congratulations! Don’t count yourself out by saying it was “only” a week. In that timeframe, your breathing improved, your taste buds healed, carbon monoxide was eliminated from your body, and your heart rate returned to normal! If you made it a week, you likely made it through the worst of the withdrawal symptoms, as they tend to peak around days 3 and 4.

If you find yourself using these products after any amount of time spent not using them, I want you to take a moment to be proud of yourself. You put in the work and you can learn from this experience. Maybe you went to a party where others were smoking. Maybe you learned that your morning cup of coffee is a bigger trigger to smoke than you realized, or maybe you didn’t know how strong your withdrawal symptoms would be and you were underprepared.

The next time you’re ready to quit, you will know what to avoid or perhaps seek out medication and therapy to ease that process.

So if I only walked around my neighborhood twice last week, does that mean I should throw in the towel and never go on a walk again because I wasn’t able to stick to my goal? Absolutely not! Maybe I need to adjust my goal or find ways to improve my chances of success. I could recruit my husband to join me on these walks so I have an accountability partner and make it more fun.

Every walk I go on gets me closer to my goal of walking four times a week. The same goes for anyone out there who has tried to quit smoking in the past and found themselves going back to their preferred products.

If going “cold turkey” is a jarring prospect, adjust your goal! Focus on drinking your morning coffee without smoking; the initial craving should pass in 10 minutes and you can take it one craving at a time. Every attempt to quit gets you closer to your goal.

As always, KRW is here to offer guidance to the resource that works best for you. If you want more information about why it’s okay to quit multiple times, go to EveryTryCounts.gov.