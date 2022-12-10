Community update from KRW Tobacco-Free Coalition: Set yourself up for success in quitting tobacco use

Well, it’s happened again. We’ve reached the end of another year. I hope whoever is reading this had a great year, with more ups than downs.
Before you start proclaiming the resolutions you’re determined to stick to in the New Year, reflect on the ones you made at the start of 2022. Did you commit to them? What would have been different about your year if you had?
Oftentimes it’s not a matter of being “unable” to commit or lacking will power, but not having the right systems in place to set yourself up for success. If you’ve made resolutions in the past to quit using tobacco, you know this to be especially true.
As the coordinator of the Tobacco-Free coalition, I’m lucky enough to occasionally be the first stop people make on their journey to quitting using tobacco.
At a number of events this past year, I have been approached by people who have a story. I’ve heard from people who see my booth and choose to interpret it as a sign to quit. I’ve also heard from those who aren’t ready to quit yet, but who take my handouts to help ensure their children are better informed than they were and I’ve heard from people who have tried to quit “cold turkey” several times to no avail.
The myth they often cite is that the “damage is done” so why quit now.
In actuality, there are benefits to your body within 10 minutes of quitting tobacco, and every day that you are able to go without it brings more healing. However, just knowing this information doesn’t always guarantee that a quit attempt will stick.
Tobacco use is an addiction that rewires the brain and is notoriously difficult, though not impossible, to quit on your own.
If you’re ready to make a change in the New Year, set yourself up for success! Set and stick to a quit date (New Year’s Day is as good a day as any). Tell friends, family, and coworkers and request their support.
Be aware of the challenges, such as withdrawals and the people you interact with, and remove all tobacco products from your environment. These tactics can help by holding you accountable but they aren’t the be all and end all.
The Wisconsin QuitLine can provide you with a variety of free resources, including online coaching and medications. They have a texting program and can specialize their help depending on what product you use, like vapes or dips. They’ve even recently launched the American Indian Program with a designated QuitLine.
There is help and hope available to those who are ready for it. Even if you’re not ready to quit yet, I hope this article has information that sticks with you until you are.
25 most commonly used recreational drugs in America
America's vices: Alcohol, tobacco and more
From alcohol to cigarettes, most adults have tried some form of recreational drug. Fewer people have experimented with prescription medication for recreational reasons, but certain areas of the country are experiencing a serious problem with opoid addiction. Other drugs like cocaine and LSD, are used sporadically among adults in the U.S.
Using data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Data Archive, the experts at HealthGrove, a health data site, ranked the 25 most commonly used recreational drugs. The substances are ordered by the increasing percentage of people age 12 and over who used the drug recreationally in 2015. In the case of a tie, the drug with a higher classification by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is ranked higher.
To collect this data, SAMHDA conducts the annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in which they record use of illicit drugs, alcohol and tobacco in the U.S. population aged 12 or older. It is important to note that this data only includes recreational use of drugs, not proper medical use.
Drugs that are legal, alcohol and tobacco, have the highest recreational use. According to the survey, nearly one in five people over the age of 12 also used marijuana in 2015. As the drug becomes legal in more states, recreational use is likely to increase. Other Schedule I drugs (drugs determined to have no medical benefit by the DEA) including heroin and DMT had a recreational prevalence rate of less than 1 percent in 2015.
Note: Not all images in slideshow depict the exact drugs.
