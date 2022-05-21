Community update from Shalom Center: Badger Boxes hit Kenosha County

Every county in the United States is home to people experiencing food insecurity, defined by the nonprofit Feeding America as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.” We know what’s

The USDA estimates that 89.5% of U.S. households were food secure throughout 2019 — that’s 116.0 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 42 million people, or 1 in 8 Americans, experienced food insecurity in 2021. This is a slight improvement from 2020 numbers but still represents an enormous burden for millions of children and adults.

The Shalom Center has been on the front line fighting poverty for 40 years. We are always looking at how we can not only increase efficiencies, but to create additional capacity and continue to provide healthy, nutritional, food to the growing numbers of households in our community who need emergency food and/or resources.

Recently, the Hunger Task Force was chosen by the State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to administer $15 million in federal grant funds to build a stronger, hunger-free Wisconsin. These funds were made available through the American Rescue Plan Act. Through these funds, additional supplemental food has reached our state, community.

The Hunger Task Force is building food boxes called Badger Box, which are filled exclusively with dairy products, cheeses, meats, fruits, and grains purchased from Wisconsin farmers and food producers. These boxes will sometimes come with milk and eggs as well. The Shalom Center is honored to be one of the hubs for the Hunger Task Force, where these boxes will be dropped off at our warehouse and this will ensure that the Badger Boxes reach Kenosha County households in need. The Kenosha Food Bank Network, which is made up of pantries—The Sharing Center, Grace Welcome Center, Shalom Center, and Salvation Army, will all receive these Badge Boxes, and together, we will make sure that Kenosha Households who need emergency, supplemental, and emergency food will have access to it. For the Shalom Center, these Badger Boxes will be distributed during our normal distributions, which are Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 am – 11:30 am. The boxes are over and above what pantry clients typically receive through their commodities.

The Badger Boxes will be given out once a month and the program will continue to do so through December 2022. You are encouraged to visit our website at www.shalomcenter.org to stay connected and learn more about how you can receive emergency food through our Food Pantry program.

Tamarra Coleman is Executive Director of the Shalom Center

