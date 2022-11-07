Community update from Shalom Center: Let’s shine a light on hunger and homelessness

On any given day, in any given community, a person might become homeless or suffer from food insecurity. The reasons are vast and endless.

Food insecurity is most often the first indicator of financial instability. Imagine for just a few moments being hungry, homeless, without necessities, and try to still maintain a job, get your child(ren) to school, and maintain some sort of normalcy for your family.

The Shalom Center serves as an entry point, a gateway, to identify, address and connect people to shelter, food, and/or other community resources, all while creating sustainable solutions.

Each year, in November, we take a moment to reflect. We take a moment to bring awareness of hunger and homelessness in our community.

Per the US Census, 11% of Kenosha residents live below poverty. Community members are having to decide between paying for prescription medications, bills, or put food on their table.

The Kenosha County Emergency Services Network (ESN) brings together community-based agencies serving low income and indigent residents of the county, with the goal of creating better coordination of services and eliminating duplication. The agencies involved with the network provide such key resources as: food, shelter, clothing, and some limited medical care, as well as counseling and referral to other resources in the community.

A sub-group within the ESN, Homelessness Awareness Prevention Partners, will be hosting an array of events to highlight the week and we hope you’ll take a moment to reflect on what it means to be homeless, hungry, and without basic needs. This year, the national Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week will be recognized Nov. 12-20.

Below is a list of events that will take place in Kenosha County during the National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week, as we “SHINE A LIGHT” on the impact and disparities that exist:

Monday, Nov. 14: “What We’re Hungry For: How Food Pantries Fed Rural Wisconsin during the Pandemic”. A documentary by Jim & Parker Winship will be sown 5:30 to 7 p.m. at UW Parkside, Student Center, 930 Wood Road, Kenosha.

Tuesday, Nov. 15: Resource Day; Hunger & homeless resources will be distributed throughout the community.

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Wear Orange (which represents hunger) or Purple (represents homelessness) in solidarity.

Thursday, Nov. 17: Community Awareness Walk, 1 p.m., from Kenosha Human Development Services, 3536 52nd St., to the Shalom Center, 4314-39th Ave. We ask that you wear purple or orange.

Friday, Nov. 18: Light a candle in your window and “Shine a Light” on hunger and homelessness.

Poverty doesn’t have a season, a face, race, ethnicity, or sexual preference. Any one of us could find ourselves in a situation where we don’t know where our next meal will come from, or we lose the roof over our head.

If you’d like to get involved and learn more about how you can support our efforts to end hunger and homelessness, visit www.shalomcenter.org and get involved today. Together, we can continue to “Shine a Light” on hunger and homelessness, build hope, and impact lives.