Community update from Society's Assets: From nursing home to community living

Have you stayed in a nursing facility or rehabilitation center? Perhaps you visited a friend or family member in one.

You wondered about the person you saw who seemed independent enough to go home. Why is she still there? Why wouldn’t he want to go home? You’d be surprised at the barriers that can be faced by individuals who want to return to community living.

Society’s Assets is a local, nonprofit resource for people of all ages with disabilities. One of the core services provided is nursing home transition. The others are advocacy, independent living skills training, peer support, youth transition, and information and referral.

The agency exists to support anyone with a disability to live as independently as they want to in the community where they wish to live. We are strong advocates with experience handling difficult transitions because some staff have disabilities too. We outline the steps for the consumer’s move to home, working not for the person but with the person to achieve that goal.

The barriers encountered are varied. The community has a lack of accessible housing where people with limited mobility can live. Apartments renting at market rate in Kenosha are not affordable for some people receiving Social Security. Income is reduced or even non-existent if the stay in the nursing facility has been long, and their income may be on hold until they move out.

Returning to community living means applying for or restarting disability benefits and exploring funding for long term care services if necessary. A person may need to change doctors and find a new pharmacy. They may need to set up transportation and supportive home care. Everything from grocery shopping to getting laundry done has to be addressed to make the transition as smooth as possible. We assist with housing voucher applications if they are available. If approved, they pay for a portion of monthly rent. There may be paperwork for obtaining a replacement social security card, getting on an apartment waiting list, or signing up for a state ID, bank account, or birth certificate copy. Belongings could be moved to the new place with the help of friends. If the person has no belongings, on their behalf we connect with thrift store programs to request vouchers for household items like furniture and dishes. We also assist the person in requesting assistance from local churches. Sometimes we continue to work with them on other goals, such as employment, banking, family unification, and arranging healthcare.

The impact of this program is certainly felt by the people who are back home, closer to family, surrounded by their belongings, setting their own schedules, and entertaining guests. There is also impact on society in general. The state no longer has to pay thousands of dollars per month for facility care.

Call 262-657-3999 for more information about Nursing Home Transition. Other disability-related questions are welcome too.