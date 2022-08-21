Community update from Society's Assets: Increasing your independence at home

Do you have a disability, chronic illness, or physical limitation due to your age?

Do you have a Forward Health card (Medical Assistance) and need help with activities of daily living, such as bathing, grooming, dressing and undressing, and simple meal preparation?

If you answered “Yes” to these questions, you may be eligible for MA Personal Care Services.

For many years, Society’s Assets has been a Certified Wisconsin Medicaid Personal Care provider. Under the supervision of our registered nurses Susan or Laurie, a written plan of care is developed for you after we receive your physician’s written order.

Susan St. John, Lead RN Home Care Supervisor, offered her insight. “People, especially the elderly, are often hesitant about having others come into their homes. There is a sense that they would be giving up their independence, or they are worried that the next step will be taking them out of their homes. But, more accurately, having help when necessary can actually be the very thing they need to remain safe and comfortable at home. It may take some time to get used to the idea, but many of my clients see the positive outcome and praise the caregivers for their work.”

To benefit clients and their loved ones, we offer a program called Familiar Faces, Familiar Places. Friends, family, neighbors, or church members you know may be eligible for hire as your personal care worker, if they meet hiring and background check requirements. Even if they do not have formal caregiving experience, they have an opportunity to apply with us to care specifically for you.

Training is offered, including mentoring by experienced caregivers if needed. Tasks that are covered can include transfers (i.e. from bed to chair or wheelchair and back), bathing, meal preparation, food purchasing, personal hygiene, or accompanying you to medical appointments.

Following our mission as an independent living center means that self-determination is an important aspect to successful independent living, whatever your disability. It means taking control of your life, choosing your lifestyle, and making decisions that are right for you.

Society’s Assets services are offered to encourage maximum self-reliance and independence, and are directed at maintaining your usual household routine and outside activities.

Our staff would be happy to talk with you so that you can learn more about this unique program and how it would benefit you. The number to call is 262-657-3999.