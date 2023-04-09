People with disabilities often use a service animal in order to fully participate in everyday life.

A service animal is defined by the U.S. Department of Justice in its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations as any dog that is trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of the person with the disability. This ADA definition explicitly excludes other species and animals that provide only emotional support or comfort to the person.

The ADA does permit the use of miniature horses trained to assist a person with a disability, but allows the facility to consider the impact of its type, size, and weight, along with any safety concerns that the horse poses.

The service animal must be allowed to accompany the person in all areas that members of the public are allowed to go. The government agency, business, or nonprofit organization is required to make “reasonable modifications” in its policies, practices, or procedures when necessary to accommodate people with disabilities.

The public entity or business cannot require the person to pay a surcharge for the animal. Only two questions can be asked about the animal: 1) whether the animal is required because of a disability and 2) what work or tasks it has been trained to perform.

The entity or business cannot probe users with questions about their disability or require documentation for the animal.

The kinds of work and tasks a service animal does varies. For example, a person with diabetes may have a dog that is trained to alert him when his blood sugar reaches high or low levels. A person with depression may have a dog that is trained to remind her to take her medication. Or, a person who has epilepsy may have a dog that is trained to detect the onset of a seizure and then help the person remain safe during the seizure.

These are some common misconceptions about rules and requirements for service animals.

The ADA does not require professional service dog training. People with disabilities have the right to train the dog themselves. The ADA does not require service animals to wear a vest, ID tag, or specific harness.

Mandatory registration of service animals is not permissible under the ADA. However, service animals are subject to the same licensing and vaccination rules that are applied to all dogs.

The ADA rules for service animals apply to housing programs administered by state and local governments, such as public housing authorities, and by places of public accommodation, such as public and private universities.

If you have questions about service animals, or other disability-related topics, contact me at 262-657-3999 or tfrentzel@societysassets.org. More information is also available via the ADA Information Line in Washington, D.C., at 1-800-514-0301 (Voice) 1-833-610-1264 (TTY) ada.gov/infoline/.