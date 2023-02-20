People with disabilities are disproportionately apt to experience homelessness.

Studies find, “nearly one-quarter of individuals experiencing homelessness have a disability, including physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities, as well as mental health or substance abuse disorders.”

As I listened to her story, this has been a lived experience for a recent consumer named Kathleen.

After several months of contacting local housing organizations, Kathleen’s luck was running slim. For almost a year she found herself in unstable living circumstances and had nowhere to lie her head safely at night.

With a referral made from Racine/Kenosha Community Action, a local assistive agency, she heard about Society’s Assets. Kathleen was connected to Independent Living (IL) Coordinator, Cynthia Thomas, and things were looking up. Cindy assisted Kathleen with numerous phone calls and housing applications across the area. Kathleen aimed to find something in a safe living area with an affordable monthly budget and people her age.

Throughout the process of transitioning Kathleen to a safe home, Cindy made it clear to Kathleen that she hold her head high... Kathleen persisted. She was an advocate for herself and maintained her independence because she was motivated to get out of homelessness.

Kathleen told me that she did not want to fall into a place of depression or wait for something to come around. She knew that if something were going to change, she had to help take action.

With that persistence finally came reward, and Kathleen qualified for an apartment. This is a first for Kathleen, having a place to herself, and she could not be more thrilled.

A major goal of Kathleen’s is getting involved with the community, “Cindy has helped me to achieve so many goals in a short amount of time. I want to be able to give back like Cindy gave to me,” she happily expressed to me with a tear in her eyes.

I am thankful to have heard Kathleen’s story and admire this woman’s bravery and perseverance. She is an unwavering glimmer of hope for people who may find themselves in a similar situation. With this kick start to the new year, Kathleen is eager to begin her new journey with goals in mind—- goals like continuing her love for bingo with friends, crocheting, volunteering with women and children’s shelters, finding a part-time job, and spending more time with her seven grandchildren.

As the housing crisis has been prevalent in Wisconsin’s southeast region, many have presented homelessness as their situation to the IL staff at Society’s Assets. The Independent Living coordinators are advocates for people with disabilities, providing independent living skills training, individual and systems advocacy, information and referral, peer support, and transition services.

It is a community effort to help people with disabilities transition to safer living. Contact us at 262-657-3999.