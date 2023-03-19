Untreated alcohol & substance use disorders contribute to tens of thousands of deaths every year and impact the lives of many more.

Science has brought forth a number of effective medications to assist in the battle of this deadly disease including those that reverse the effects of an opioid overdose almost immediately and several that work to reduce and eliminate cravings. These lifesaving drugs prevent death but are not being utilized effectively, and many people who could benefit aren’t seeking them out.

One of the biggest roadblocks to treatment and recovery is the stigma that surrounds people with the disease of addiction. Stigma is associated with health conditions ranging from HIV to mental illnesses.

Some gains have been made in reducing stigma around certain conditions; public education and widespread use of effective medications has demystified depression, for instance, making it less taboo now than it was in the past. But little progress has been made in removing the stigma around substance use disorders.

People with addiction continue to be blamed for their disease. Even though medicine long ago reached a consensus that addiction is a complex brain disorder with behavioral components, the public and even many in healthcare and the justice system continue to view it as a result of moral weakness and flawed character.

Alleviating stigma won’t happen overnight, but here are things we can do that will have a collective lasting impact. T

reating people with dignity and compassion is the first step. It’s more likely than not that someone you know is facing a substance use disorder right now. How we talk about substance use in our everyday lives has an impact on how likely that person is to seek and successfully complete treatment.

Adjusting our language is one of the simplest ways we can support each other and reduce stigma and discrimination.

Here are some examples of appropriate language: Instead of “addict/junkie/druggie” say “person with a substance us disorder.” Instead of “clean/dirty test” say “tested positive or negative for substances.” Instead of “former addict or alcoholic” say “person in long-term recovery.” Instead of “relapsed” say “had a setback or resumed use.” Instead of “stayed clean” say “maintained recovery.” Always but the person first, not the disease or symptom.

Using appropriate and supportive language takes practice, it might even feel weird at first. You probably won’t get it right every time, and that’s OK. But, once you get the hang of it, you’ll start to realize just how impactful and important it is.

If you want more information on steps you can take to support a loved one in their recovery, or to find out about the services and resources available in our community, contact the Hope Council at 262-658-8166. You can also visit us online at www.hopecouncil.org.

To access useful tools that help reduce stigma visit www.saveliveskenosha.org.