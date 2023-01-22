Community update from the Hope Council: Facing carryover problems in the new year

It’s a new year, but I’m afraid we’re dragging some of our old problems with us.

One of them is the pride we Wisconsinites have of our collective drunkenness, boasting of having 41 of the 50 drunkest counties in the country in our state of only 72 counties. That’s 57% of the state, but, thankfully, it’s not our little corner. Perhaps the little agency that could, the Hope Council, has helped keep us off the map!

Another problem we’re dragging along, which may be even more concerning in some respects, is the idea of better living through pharmaceuticals.

And, as I explain to my grandchildren, some medications are used for good, and some are not. Note that I don’t say some medications ARE good. These days, pretty much all medications that can be prescribed have a good use, when prescribed and used properly. But are your medications being prescribed properly?

In 1987 my dad, who suffered from the disease of alcoholism his entire life, was lying dying in a hospital. He had lung cancer that had metastasized to his brain. While in the hospital he had suffered a stroke, and my aunt thought he needed something for pain. The nurse’s response: “You know, morphine is addictive.” My father who suffered from life-long addiction and was actively dying and paralyzed from a stroke couldn’t get anything for pain because he may get addicted to it before he died, which happened two weeks and two days after being admitted to the hospital.

Fast forward 35 years, and it’s 2022, and my husband David McGrath had heart surgery. Due to some complications about a week later, he needed to be readmitted to the hospital. He wasn’t in pain, per se, and he hadn’t taken a painkiller in nearly 24 hours, so I cautioned him not to accept any opioids, particularly since opioids have a greater, more negative impact on adults over the age of 65. Aside from the negative side effect everyone knows – constipation – opioid use by older adults can cause cognitive impairment, vision impairment, attention problems, and confusion.

The first day after readmittance into the hospital went fine because we had made it clear upon admission that he wanted no opioids, but the second day, despite not being in pain, he was offered morphine, an opioid.

While not everyone who takes opioids becomes addicted, the bigger problem is that even if we take all opioids off the face of the earth, including fentanyl, all those people with addictions still have addictions.

Addiction is a brain disease, and so people aren’t addicted to opioids or alcohol or cocaine; they have the disease of addiction. Our community and nation being overprescribed anything isn’t going to get us out of this crisis.