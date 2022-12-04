Community update from the Hope Council: Nonprofits are community's safety net

We’re entering the holiday season, and so begins the inundation of donation requests.

Those letters for support come during the holidays because nonprofits need help all year, but people tend to be more generous during the holidays and because those with financial means are oftentimes looking to make donations during this time.

Why help nonprofits? Because we’re the safety net for your community. Nonprofits do what the government can’t, and we generally do it less expensively. What that means today is that finding people to do that work is even harder than usual. I recently heard a nonprofit director say “We hire for personality; the rest can be taught.” Sharon is right. Sure, some of us have specialized jobs where a specific level of education or certification is required, but mostly, we hire for heart. We can’t afford – in both senses of the word – to hire someone who just wants a job. We have to find those people who want to make a positive difference in their communities.

So which nonprofits should you support? That’s completely up to you, but there are ways to ensure that you’re not throwing good money after bad. First, simply ask around: Is this nonprofit doing good work? Has anyone benefitted from its services? Do my values line up with the agency’s values? Ask your friends who support nonprofits why they support the ones they do. Next, where does this nonprofit serve? I’m all for keeping money local because that’s where you and your loved ones will be when you need the help offered. That’s not to say that a national agency doesn’t have a local affiliate doing great work right here, but it’s up to you to make sure that’s the case. Will your money stay local? Please don’t buy into the holiday meme telling you that the big agencies spend all their money on the CEOs’ wages. The information is outdated and incorrect, but here’s a surefire place to determine your donation will do good: candid.org Not all agencies keep up to date with Candid, but those that function well do. Still, I will admit that there are some agencies with a “platinum” rating that I wouldn’t recommend donating to, but Candid has done a GREAT job for donors to determine how to spend our limited dollars.

Don’t want to give money? That’s OK, too. Around Thanksgiving the Kenosha News does nonprofits the favor of publishing our wish lists. It’s like a Christmas list for nonprofits, and you can make a difference by picking up gloves for shelter clients or stamps for the office. Here’s a tip for that hard to buy for loved one: make a gift from the wish list in his name! It’s an absolute win-win – just ask my husband David McGrath!

As the brilliant Robert Egger, the founder of DC Central Kitchen says, “What we [nonprofits] do is not ‘nice’; what we do is ‘necessary.’” Thanks for helping us do necessary work.