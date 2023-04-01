April has been selected by the U.S. Department of Justice as Second Chance Month. It’s a time to recognize that our neighbors are coming back to our communities from state and federal prisons.

Every year, between 6,000 and 9,000 people complete their sentence in a Wisconsin state prison and return to their respective communities. Almost all have some term of community supervision after their release. In 2022 alone, 374 clients returned to Racine County and 257 clients returned to Kenosha County, all under the supervision of the Wisconsin DOC’s Division of Community Corrections.

Six months prior to release, Probation and Parole Agents start collaborating with the clients and prison social workers on the client’s release plan. This plan includes the agent conducting a home visit to the proposed residence or making a referral to transitional housing if the client doesn’t have a home in which to return. Agents also make treatment referrals, ensure mental health needs are met in the community, and arrange for transportation from prison.

Often, these clients have been incarcerated for years and need additional support once back in the community. The partnership between Racine\Kenosha Vocational Ministry and the Department of Corrections has been an invaluable resource for DOC clients. Agents connect with RVM/KVM case managers regularly to ensure the needs of the clients are met.

Terra Wendricks, Assistant Regional Chief of Corrections says, “My attendance at monthly Welcome Home Meetings cements how important this program has been to their success in the community. Clients share their achievements on being able to secure meaningful employment, develop positive rapport with their agents, become involved in parenting and reacclimate to their home environment. I am grateful for the services Racine/Kenosha Vocational Ministry offers that makes our communities a safer place for all.”

The US Bureau of Justice Statistics acknowledges that “95 percent of the nation’s incarcerated population will eventually return to their communities.” This has led to a focus towards collaborative reentry practices that ensures that public safety is increased while also aiding in healthier neighborhood environments.

U. S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad stated that, “The United States Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice are committed to making our communities safe places in which to live and work. To achieve that goal, we all need to work together to recognize and remove the barriers to the successful reentry of previously incarcerated individuals. When we help our fellow citizens navigate challenges related to employment, education, housing, transportation, or even having enough to eat, the benefits flow not only to the previously incarcerated individuals, but also to their friends, loved ones, and neighbors and to our entire shared community. My office remains committed to working collaboratively with all levels of law enforcement, community groups, non-governmental organizations, private employers, and others to keep breaking down these barriers and to keep building needed support.”

We can all do our part to help those who return to make a more successful and healthy reentry.