With Earth Day coming up, what better time to learn about its origins and the ways that the tobacco industry has continually placed responsibility for clean up on the consumer.

Before there was "Earth Day" there was Sen. Gaylord Nelson from Wisconsin, who wanted to get concern for the environment on the national agenda. In 1969, he announced the concept for an "Earth Day" at a conference in Seattle.

What started as a day of education at college campuses quickly picked up steam, thanks to many grassroots organizers, and was popularized around the United States as a day of action. After the first Earth Day, held on April 22, 1970, public opinion polls showed a 2500% increase in believing that protecting the environment was an important goal.

Protecting the environment remains an important goal for many, however, as companies are learning to lean in to the values of their consumers, some are leaning in but in words only. This is known as “greenwashing” and the tobacco industry is particularly good at it.

If you take a look at the websites of the major players in the tobacco world, they all claim to want a greener future and are more than willing to show off the clean-up days they have participated in or funded. The reality is that as long as they continue to sell these deadly products, damage will continue to be done.

Cigarette butts are the most littered item in the United States, and worldwide more than 750,000 tons of cigarette butts make their way into the environment every year. Then there's the issue of the wrapping, packaging, and lighters that are continually found in green spaces and waterways.

And we haven’t even talked about e-cigarettes yet. With the rise in disposable vapes, another sneaky industry tactic after the regulation of reusable products with flavor pods, a growing issue is: what do we do with these vapes?

The tobacco industry has offered no guidance on how to dispose of them, yet again shunting responsibility onto the consumer, and because they’re labelled “disposable”, people think they can just throw them away. This is not the case.

The liquid in vapes is labelled “toxic waste” by the sanitation department because of the damage it can do if it comes in contact with skin and the environment. The lithium batteries inside come with their own set of disposal rules. And the whole thing is housed in plastic that will only ever break down into microplastics over the course of thousands of years. They are anything but disposable.

The tobacco industry has created an environmental disaster, one that doesn’t go away after an annual Earth Day clean up.

We can, and should, demand better for our planet. We know the harms these products cause and the only reason they continue to be sold is corporate greed. It doesn’t have to be like this.