Community update from the Shalom Center: Bridging the gap from Homeless to Housed

We live in a precarious time when the number of unhoused people is increasing every year.

We have created homelessness on a systemic level, a societal level. We have developed systems that are increasingly efficient in helping people move from homelessness to the stability and connection of a permanent home.

We see these success stories every day. It is what encourages us to continue in this challenging work. We have these great systems in place, but as we review the data, why are homeless numbers increasing each year? We must pivot and begin to go upstream to stem the tide of people becoming newly homeless.

And we must figure out how to address the underlying root causes of homelessness, including the dual crises of housing affordability and eviction.

In 2020, the Shalom Center piloted a “Just One Step Program.” The program was to bridge the gap for those who are homeless and do not meet the criteria for subsidized rehousing programs by assisting with financial rental assistance and/or incentivized funding structures with landlords.

By using a collective impact strategy and data measurement, the Shalom Center, who is on the frontline to close the homeless gap, is partnering with agencies like Women & Children’s Horizon and Kenosha Human Development Services to provide short-term assistance to people experiencing homelessness with identifying, renting, and moving into affordable housing, as well as long-term case management.

We help households that are homeless receive the services they need while following a Housing First strategy; an approach that, regardless of existing barriers, permanent housing is the first and most critical need. This approach gives people who are unhoused the solid foundation they need to begin to address other issues, such as physical/mental health, education, employment, economic security, or substance use. In fact, since outcomes in all these areas are so interrelated, none of our other investments and interventions will likely succeed or endure if people become or remain unhoused. Nevertheless, we continue to bridge gaps.

To increase our collective impact strategy, go upstream, it will require more focused, cross-sector collaboration. The Shalom Center is partnering with Family Legacy Real Estate to host a forum to share information about current housing programs/vouchers, connect with local agencies about rehousing the homeless and the needs that currently exist, and to understand the impact of housing barriers.

We invite landlords, rental property owners, builders, brokers, and thought partners to our “Bridge the Gap” discussion. Join us and many others on Jan. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave. (enter through Door 4).

Together, we can prove that moral courage, data-driven thinking, and a system-wide approach can build a future where homelessness is rare overall and brief when it occurs.

For more information, contact the Shalom Center at www.shalomcenter.org/events or call our Shelter Programs Director, Karon Thomas, at 262-764-8895.

IN PHOTOS: Indian Trail students' blanket drive delivers warmth to Shalom Center INDIAN TRAIL BLANKET DRIVE INDIAN TRAIL BLANKET DRIVE INDIAN TRAIL BLANKET DRIVE INDIAN TRAIL BLANKET DRIVE INDIAN TRAIL BLANKET DRIVE