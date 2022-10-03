Community update from the Sharing Center: 40 Years of Pray and Duck!

Forty years of service to rural Kenosha is historic!

I’m confident it’s more than 40, though it’s 40 official years of meeting the needs and changing the state of hunger and homelessness not only in Kenosha County, but across Wisconsin, and the US.

Allow me to tell you about our Center founders, Kathy & Rick Fors.

Kathy Fors, a social worker for Kenosha Human Development Services was known to climb through windows or scale a tree from time to time make sure families under her care were safe. “Fearless” is a word I hear often when referencing Kathy.

Rick, a longtime employee of S.C. Johnson Inc., met Kathy in the late 70’s. They married and moved to Wheatland.

In the throes of a recession, they found themselves feeding neighbors from their own cupboard, not occasionally, but nearly every day. They said a prayer for guidance. Pray and then duck, right? Very quickly, their garage became a food pantry, their camper emergency housing, and the rest truly is history.

I would surmise Kathy and Rick hoped this would be a short-lived, small-scale venture.

In June of 2014, I prayed to meet our founder.

I met Rick 10 days later, a surprise meeting I will truly cherish for the rest of my days. It was a meeting of long-lost family; we talked for hours, cried, laughed, compared a lot of notes, and discovered the Center had remained true to Kathy & Rick’s original mission and vision.

I said: “Rick, I know it’s been many years since you’ve been a part of the everyday workings of your Center. I hope the Center is what Kathy and you dreamed for our community and the work we are doing today would meet Kathy and your approval. This is your baby, what do you think?”

Rick responded without hesitation, “When Kathy and I met, we knew more children weren’t possible for us. This literally was Kathy and my ‘baby’. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Rick continued to support the Center until his passing in 2016. Rick loved a good surprise, and a good deal. Some days he would surprise us with a truckload of potatoes. Sometimes he would unexpectedly volunteer for the day. Always a steady financial donation. Whatever it was, though, it was usually a surprise, and always needed.

To Rick and Kathy Fors, your families, the multitude of board members, volunteers, and supporters throughout the year: We thank you for the dream, the sweat, the love, the laughter, and the care. It is through and because of you that we all will celebrate very soon the countless generosity provided to our community for more than four decades.

Join us September 14, 2023 at the Red Oak Restaurant in Bristol for a historic celebration to honor Rick and Kathy Fors, and all who’ve sustained the Center’s work.

Visit www.thesharingcenter.net/40years to learn about our celebration, purchase event tickets, become a sponsor, and more. Then over the next year, we will share the journey as we travel the road to our 40th together!