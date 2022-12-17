Community update from The Sharing Center: What gets measured gets financed; plan help for new year

Strategic expansion: it’s a conversation our board and staff contemplate at every turn: “Will this change make a lasting positive impact on our users’ lives? Are we doing something that will undoubtedly make a tangible, measurable difference, or does it just sound, look, or feel like it will?”

We never take those questions lightly. Our supporters appreciate that their contributions are used to the highest, most effective degree possible to employ, house, and feed the community.

For rural Kenosha County, there are limitations for families experiencing a crisis:

No car equals no access to food, jobs, doctors, school, family support

Crisis-level lack of rentals for low-wage earners

Neighborhoods define financial stability outcomes

Localized food deserts

Limited local opportunities for higher education

Yet, resiliency prevails, as many Center users only visit a few times each year. This is also evidence that our connectedness to sister providers, a spirit of true community collaboration, and diligence to never send anyone away without a solution are the most effective ways we’ve found to meet the crisis needs of all who visit us.

From my perspective, I am in awe that 40 years after founders Rick & Kathy Fors had this idea of opening their home to a neighbor in crisis, the vibrancy of community spirit lives on still as we traverse four decades of answering the call to help in Western Kenosha County. This has led to tremendous growth from a pantry to a full-service resource and crisis center addressing future food security, transportation limitation alleviation, housing insecurity, and living wage employment.

These are all areas we have been strategically working on, and staff is each uniquely designed, gifted, and trained in these specific areas so that we can effectively respond to the needs of Kenosha County.

The holiday season asks us, “What more can I do?” Now is the perfect time to set up your 2023 giving by being a partner in service, which might mean giving monthly. Monthly giving allows the Center to allocate resources immediately where needed. 2023 giving could be a food drive or monthly donation of something as simple as peanut butter, diaper wipes, or dog food. Organize with your church or school to collect food or goods.

Contact me directly to learn more or brainstorm your great ideas! We greatly appreciate and value input from the community, so please reach out. In this season of giving, the Center’s work is a beacon of hope, regularly serving 3000+ to meet any need they may have, with kindness, respect, dignity, and care.

Stay tuned as we roll out a few newsworthy, community-enriching announcements in 2023.

May your holidays be what you need, and may 2023 bring you even more of the same.

