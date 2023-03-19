Tax time is a huge opportunity for community members to increase their financial well-being.

In 2016 the JPMC Institute found that a tax refund represented the single largest cash infusion of the year for 40 percent of the 1.2 million families they researched; the average account balance grew by 42 percent on the day that the tax refund was credited.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites are an important resource that connects community members with an array of services to maximize their refunds.

Services include workshops that educate clients about how to best use the money they get back, as well as the resources and tools they need to break out of poverty and build a solid financial foundation.

Financially stable people are more likely to have access to quality health care, provide a good education for their children, and contribute to their local economies.

Local VITA programs were started in the early 1990s by faculty at Carthage College and University of Wisconsin-Parkside. In 2008, the Kenosha County VITA Coalition (KCVC) was formed and United Way of Kenosha County became the lead organization overseeing the program.

The coalition is made up of local colleges and universities, workforce development, and social services, and their primary service is the VITA program.

Their goal is to provide services that increase the financial, physical, and mental well-being of under-served communities.

Annually, VITA volunteers prepare returns for over 1,000 clients and process $1.6 million in tax refunds. To date, the VITA program has helped to bring back over $21 million in tax refunds to Kenosha residents.

According to the National Society of Accounts Income and Fees survey, in 2020, the average cost to have taxes prepared by a paid service was $294, and that was for a simple return.

Add in any situation to make it more complex or toss in a tax credit or two, and the cost increases.

For those experiencing poverty, that $294 savings is significant and can keep them from having to make tough choices, like falling behind on rent to feed their family.

The VITA program accurately reviews and ensures that the clients receive all their tax credits that they are eligible for, which paid services sometimes overlook. VITA removes financial barriers so more people can access the credits they are eligible to receive.

Throughout the year, when other tax preparation offices are closed, United Way of Kenosha County continues to be a resource to taxpayers. Our staff is available year-round to assist clients not only with their tax concerns but also with any other assistance they may need.

United Way of Kenosha County and the Kenosha County VITA Coalition have led the way for over 13 years bringing multiple organizations together to work cohesively, maximizing outreach efforts, and assisting community residents to achieve financial stability.