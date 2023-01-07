Community update from Three Harbors Council: Kenosha County Area Scouts are prepared, even in winter

A Scout is prepared – even in the winter!

All kinds of fun can be had when joining the Scouts and wintertime fun is no exception.

On the border of Burlington and the Town of Wheatland, Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta sits ready and waiting to come alive with Scouts, leaders and parents almost every weekend in the early months of the year. Just because it is cold and snowy, doesn’t keep outdoor Scouting adventures from happening!

Mid-January will see a flurry of activity as the Cub Scouts, grades 1-5, will test their marksmanship on Shooting Sports Day. All ranges will be open for the Cubs to take their aim at Archery, BB guns and slingshots. It’s fun at summer camp, but who wouldn’t want to test their marksman ship in the snow?! It is sure to be a bullseye of fun!

January will also see Scouts BSA units, grades 6-12, take the field as the Troops compete in one of the oldest events in Scouting history. The winter Klondike Derby is designed to have the Scouts “Be Prepared” in the winter.

Each unit comes with a Klondike sled packed with the essential tools and items needed to face the challenges of the day’s games. Some of these include the basics of matches, blankets, rope and of course a first aid kit. Other not so obvious items would be canvas tarps, poles, paper clips, blindfolds and Snowsnakes.

It is a guaranteed day full of challenges. The games will have them testing their Scout skills as they collaborate on navigation, cooking, teamwork and sportsmanship. Cubs will gather again in February as they compete in a Winter Challenge similar to the Klondike. At this event, the older Scouts with their units put on each challenge station for the Cubs. These stations can include navigation games, frozen turkey bowling and sledding down the hills using the Cubs’ own creation of cardboard design. These games not only teach the younger Cubs Scout skills and sportsmanship, but the older Scouts gain added knowledge to their preparedness, planning and leadership. Finally, we have a family favorite – the Ice Fishing Derby. Holes are drilled in the safely thickened ice of Dyer Lake ready for fishing to commence. Families bundle up for a morning or afternoon session of patience, skills and success. Many fish are ready to be caught, measured and released. Not even a 16” bass is big enough to be a winner at this family friendly competitive event!

Of course, none of this would be possible if not for the volunteers and parents who believe in, and help put on, a wonderful program. These leaders truly demonstrate the Scout Laws of being thrifty, cheerful and BRAVE! Brrrr!