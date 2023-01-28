Community update from United Way: Celebrating a 100 Year Legacy of Living United

For 100 years, United Way of Kenosha County, along with our donors and volunteers, has improved lives and made Kenosha a better place for everyone. Embarking on this historic anniversary, one thing is clear: Kenosha is a caring community committed to living united.

United Way of Kenosha County launched on March 29, 1923, by fifteen concerned citizens. Originally named Community Chest Association of Kenosha, the newly formed organization set out to meet local needs by enlisting the community’s support. The following day, Kenosha News reported their meeting as “one of the most enthusiastic meetings of a public nature ever held in Kenosha.”

The first annual campaign was launched in April 1923. Using the slogan, “Suppose Nobody Cared,” Community Chest volunteers inspired and engaged employees and companies. The initial campaign raised over $91,000 and supported eight agencies: Kenosha Hospital, St. Catherine’s Hospital, Kenosha Service League, Salvation Army, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Carmelite Sisters, and American Legion. In today’s amount, that equals more than $1.5 million!

As times changed, so did the Community Chest Association of Kenosha. During the 1940’s, the organization experienced an increase in appeals from health agencies and changed to the War Fund. After World War II, the War Fund dissolved, and the name changed to Kenosha Community Fund, remaining so until 1959 when the organization dissolved once again but this time in favor of a United Fund encompassing all of Kenosha County.

The name changed for the last time in 1973, when the organization’s mission was made to align with the national United Way movement. The board adopted the name United Way of Kenosha County along with the national United Way logo, which is how the organization is still recognized today.

Over the past 100 years, much has changed throughout Kenosha County and around the world. One constant, however, is the caring power of our community, and how we come together to support Kenosha’s local organizations that positively impact the lives of all individuals and families.

Today, United Way of Kenosha County’s mission is to mobilize the caring power of the community to advance the common good. The organization remains true to its founding principle of engaging residents, workers, and employers to make a significant impact in the community.

The efforts of United Way of Kenosha County’s annual campaign, programs, and volunteerism support a broad range of services focused on enhancing the quality of life for people of all ages with a special emphasis on education, health, and financial stability. United Way of Kenosha County invites the community to join us in celebrating the legacy of decades of impactful, caring efforts.

Featured events will include a community-wide day of service on April 1st and a celebration dinner on Nov. 11.

Follow United Way of Kenosha County on social media or visit kenoshaunitedway.org to stay up to date on related celebratory happenings. Thank you to Kenosha County for 100 years of Living United!

