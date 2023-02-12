You or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence. Right here in Kenosha County.

This isn’t a pleasant topic to discuss. Or a family-friendly one. Because domestic violence isn’t.

But, it’s a necessary one.

Nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3 in 10 women and 1 in 10 men will be a victim of domestic violence in their lifetime.

Locally, our rates rose sharply, too. According to the Violence Policy Center’s November 2022 report, Wisconsin ranks the 8th highest state in the country for domestic violence related homicides. And according to the Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report from September 2022, Kenosha County saw the second highest increase in one year –250%.

What do you do about it?

Women and Children’s Horizons is the oldest domestic violence services provider in Wisconsin. We have served the community since 1976. We provide shelter, crisis support, legal and personal advocacy, and a host of financial help to victims, training to agencies, and outreach, all free. We are out in the community and on social media spreading awareness about our mission daily.

Every. Single. Day.

Because if we don’t unmask domestic violence, we can’t confront it. Or stop it.

There are several things you can do, too—starting now:

1. Volunteer – if you are a lawyer, a therapist, a financial planner, a doctor, a childcare provider, a contractor, even someone willing to lend a supporting hand, we have clients who need you.

2. Attend and promote events -the bigger the crowd, the better the reach of our mission.

3. Hold abusers accountable – without accountability, consequences are drastic. 85% of women will be revictimized after age 44. The rates for men are similar. The Department of Labor reports that victims of domestic violence lose nearly 8 million days of paid work per year in the U.S., resulting in a $1.8 billion loss in productivity for employers.

So, don’t mask it as a “family problem.” It isn’t. It’s everyone’s.

WCH also hosts several events that are family-friendly. In February is our first Mardi Gras gala in person since the pandemic. “Unmask Abuse” starts at 6:30pm on Saturday, February 25th, at St. Joseph Catholic School in Kenosha. You can sponsor, donate, or, best of all, join us for drinks, dinner, games, and fancy-dressing as we have fun and raise funds for this mission.

For more information and to purchase tickets, see the events page at www.wchkenosha.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call us 24/7 for free, confidential help at 262 652 9900.