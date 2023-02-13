The Kenosha County Food Bank is preparing for the impact as supplemental Federal pandemic relief funds are expected to end as early as March.

This reduction in FoodShare (SNAP) benefits will increase pressure on families already balancing challenges in rent and grocery price increases. We anticipate our network will experience more demand as families integrate these changes into their budgets.

KCFB is working to increase service, capacity, and efficiency throughout 2023 as we prepare to launch a fundraising campaign to hire a Director who will manage our network more robustly.

In November and December 2022, in partnership with Feeding America, Journey Disaster Relief Team, and Racine County Food Bank, KCFB funded 630 holiday meal boxes to our communities for the Thanksgiving and Holiday seasons. Contents included a turkey or ham, all the sides, and dessert for a full family meal benefiting Grace Welcome Center, The Salvation Army of Kenosha, Shalom Center, and The Sharing Center.

In addition, boxes were provided for two Racine Cop Houses sponsored by Journey DRT. Journey DRT’s Bristol warehouse completed the packaging of the meal kits, and they provided delivery to all sites. An amazing volunteer team from Snap-on Tools helped with meal box packaging.

As we go to press, KCFB’s new full-service refrigeration and freezer system is being installed and will be operational in February. This equipment will ensure KCFB’s ability to source and distribute fresh fruits, vegetables, and proteins. KCFB was awarded this system via a grant from Feeding America in conjunction with the American Rescue Plan Act & the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in 2022.

KCFB’s board voted to officially co-locate to the RCFB campus from which we have been operating since 2021. This decision enables KCFB to bring to full operation our food bank, scale sourcing, and launch a fundraising campaign based upon clarity of location and operational costs. We worked throughout 2022 to raise awareness about our site-selection process, meeting with local partners and leaders to guide the board through this decision-making process.

KCFB enters 2023 with excitement of purpose as we now scale our operations to meet the needs throughout Kenosha County. One in five children within Kenosha County can struggle with food insecurity. Families may not have daily access to a nutritious meal. The national average is one in eight; the state average is one in seven.We certainly have work ahead of us to bridge this gap.

Our decision to co-locate within the RCFB campus reduces our operational costs and significantly shortens our lead-time to scale operations improving our impact in the community.

KCFB will launch our fundraising campaign in 2023. We look forward to sharing our progress in ensuring the equitable distribution of food in our community.

A special thank you to VisitKenosha.com for selecting KCFB, Shalom Center, and The Sharing Center as their highlighted charities during Kenosha Restaurant Week, Feb. 18-26. Details found at: Kenosha Restaurant Week — Dine & Give (visitkenosha.com).