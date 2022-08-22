Community update: Networking an important way for nonprofits to make connections

Nonprofits are sometimes not recognized for the important work they do or are unknown in the community they serve.

As a nonprofit leader for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties, I feel it is important to engage with people from community businesses, networking groups, and civic groups within Racine and Kenosha counties. This allows for a time to share who I am and develop relationships within this network.

To increase my circle of contacts, networking will bring awareness but also allows me to learn about other nonprofits and businesses to explore ways to help each other and expand our service profile.

Attending a network event is not easy for some. While meeting someone new can feel intimidating, I encourage you to put yourself out there. To ease your nerves, come prepared with your elevator speech. The internet provides many examples of how to prepare for and what to include. It’s important to keep it between 30-45 seconds.

At the event, I recommend standing back to observe the room. Have a number in mind of how many people you want to meet. The approach, asking someone you already know to introduce you to a few people, or introduce yourself to a table or group of people you don’t know? Both ways are successful. I find myself talking with people I know first, then gradually approaching people. You’ll find what’s comfortable for you.

Networking is a form of speed dating (though I’ve never gone through it). The gist is spending a little time with someone to see if there are common interests. With networking, the first encounter is short and to the point (using your elevator speech). You hand them a business card or information about your nonprofit and move along.

The goal is to find a connection, a way to build a relationship and contribute to each other’s business. If there is a way to help each other, you’ll circle back with an email to meet for coffee. The next event will be easier now that you have a plan of approach and have increased your network circle.

Fundraising, recruitment of volunteers and board members is a running theme amongst nonprofits. I have met amazing people while networking and now have two new board members from those events. There are many opportunities to get involved and meet people in the community.

My favorite places to meet people and expand my network are through events hosted by the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce (KACC), Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) and meeting monthly with the Kenosha Women’s Network (KWN). Networking isn’t work, it’s a lot of fun with endless possibilities.