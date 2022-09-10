COMMUNITY UPDATE: Peak produce season is here at Kenosha HarborMarket

Bring the shopping bags, clear the freezers and get the canning equipment ready to preserve the best nature has to offer. Kenosha HarborMarket produce vendors — over a dozen scheduled every week — offer a massive variety of local and regional produce.

Vegetable options, too numerous to count, include squash, pumpkins, spinach, chard, lettuce, brussels sprouts, tomatoes, peppers, beans, kale, eggplant, broccoli, cauliflower, cucumbers, mushrooms, corn, onions, shallots, potatoes, okra, carrots, beets, garlic and microgreens. Different varieties of several of these types of produce, including naturally-grown and heirloom, are available.

Multiple vendors sell fresh-from-the-orchard apples and pears, and apple cider. Churchill Orchards will continue to bring fall fruits, including plums, peaches, blueberries, apricots and perhaps grapes, as long as the growing season permits. And of course, Piscasaw Gardens’ popular sugar cube melons, as well as their super sweet orange and red watermelon, make an excellent treat.Many of these store well and others are good candidates for freezing or canning. There is nothing quite like cracking open a jar of tomato sauce made with peak-of-the-season tomatoes or thawing sweet Michigan-grown blueberries in the middle of winter. It’s local comfort food at its finest, and most affordable.

Shalom Center donations

Wonder what happens to unsold produce at the end of the market day? Some produce vendors donate it to the Shalom Center for use in preparing meals at the shelter and distribution to the clients served by their food pantry. Kenosha HarborMarket commends them on their generosity.

COVID Vaccination Clinic

Stop by the vaccination clinic, open every Saturday through Oct. 29, at the northeast corner of Second Avenue and 56th Street. All approved primary series vaccines and boosters are available for individuals ages 6 months and up. No payment or insurance is needed.

With appreciation

The over 150 vendors who are participating this season represent some of the finest area small businesses, including food growers and producers, cheesemongers, bakers, apiaries, prepared food and beverage makers, soap and body care product crafters, artists, jewelry makers and knife sharpeners. Thank you for supporting these local businesses and their families during Kenosha HarborMarket’s 20th outdoor season.

Set Second Avenue and 56th Street as your destination and find yourself in the heart of Kenosha’s “Best Event” and one of the best and largest outdoor markets in the region. See you at the award-winning Kenosha HarborMarket, your weekly destination for shopping local and “open rain or shine” since 2003.

Kenosha HarborMarket’s outdoor season runs every Saturday through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Second Avenue and 56th Street. Visit kenoshaharbormarket.com for more information.