COMMUNITY: Uplifting our community this holiday season

Here at the nine-month mark of COVID for our country, daily, we experience the impact on our community economically, on student learning, and many other critical facets of life.
The effect of loss or lack adds yet another layer. Now add in the holiday season and a Wisconsin winter.
Five years ago, my son Chris passed away unexpectedly from a seizure. The shock is unfathomable. The grief of his abrupt and unexpected passing still resides within me. What I thought life would be, is gone. The depth of missing someone who I held dearest I have yet to put into words.
Emotional well-being during the holidays is vitally important. Taking time to care for one another helps family, friends, and acquaintances ride through the isolation, holidays, and winter with more hope and peace, and with a sense that our lives matter, our well-being is important to others, and that life is going to be ok.
At the start of another Wisconsin winter, consider a gift to those you know of care, connection, and emotional support.
Check in on your isolated neighbors. Some are homebound more than ever, and that lack of socialization can lead to major health issues and be as detrimental to one’s health as smoking. (https://www.nap.edu/catalog/18831 )
Do you have neighbors who are new or new to you? Consider delivering a note to say, “I am your neighbor,” should they need help with shopping, shoveling, dog walking, child care, or other tasks. A daily chat over the fence or mailbox can be just as impactful. Linger if you can.
Kenosha Family Aging & Family Services offers Friendly Visitor programs where volunteers call homebound or quarantined seniors for regular check-ins and conversation. https://www.kafasi.org/friendly-visitor.html
For other local nonprofits, time and attention are needed in the form of volunteers versus an overabundance of material goods. What a gift to shower your neighbors in need with genuine concern and care!
We have a great opportunity at this time to up-level our game as individuals. We have the time to focus on the immediate. This energy of change is palpable.
“If you surrender to the wind, you can ride it.” Toni Morrison
My son Chris was an organ donor. By Christmas 2015, 4 people were alive and spending Christmas with their families because of his gifts. Two people had the gift of sight. A woman in Texas is sporting the bones of his entire forearm. There are 100+ more stories about the people who received his gifts of life and care. In the name of ultimate care, register online as an organ donor: https://www.donatelife.net/register/
May you be given the gift of time, and may someone gift you with their priceless time and care.
Sharon Pomaville is executive director of Sharing Center Inc.
