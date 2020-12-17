COMMUNITY: Uplifting our community this holiday season

Here at the nine-month mark of COVID for our country, daily, we experience the impact on our community economically, on student learning, and many other critical facets of life.

The effect of loss or lack adds yet another layer. Now add in the holiday season and a Wisconsin winter.

Five years ago, my son Chris passed away unexpectedly from a seizure. The shock is unfathomable. The grief of his abrupt and unexpected passing still resides within me. What I thought life would be, is gone. The depth of missing someone who I held dearest I have yet to put into words.

Emotional well-being during the holidays is vitally important. Taking time to care for one another helps family, friends, and acquaintances ride through the isolation, holidays, and winter with more hope and peace, and with a sense that our lives matter, our well-being is important to others, and that life is going to be ok.

At the start of another Wisconsin winter, consider a gift to those you know of care, connection, and emotional support.

Check in on your isolated neighbors. Some are homebound more than ever, and that lack of socialization can lead to major health issues and be as detrimental to one’s health as smoking. (https://www.nap.edu/catalog/18831 )