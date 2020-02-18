Community: Volunteers support local foster families through King’s message of kindness

Families are something that we are born into just as much as we are born humans on the planet Earth.

Being a member of a family is at the very core of our identity. When asked, we often identify as those things that label us within a specific place in a family: wife, father, sister, brother, and so on.

But often, and for many people, a family turns into being something much more than the two people who biologically create one’s life. A family turns into a collection of individuals who, whether related by blood or not, collectively invest in, care for, and support that individual.

Kristie Fowler, a current foster mom and advocate for foster families in Kenosha County, gave an account of what one family, her family, exemplifies for this idea of family. Parents of, until recently, eight kids under the age of 17, Kristie and Scott have fostered, adopted, and carried numerous children at the beginning or through some of the most tremulous moments of their young lives.

Kristie and her family are a foster family.