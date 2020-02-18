Community: Volunteers support local foster families through King’s message of kindness

Families are something that we are born into just as much as we are born humans on the planet Earth.
Being a member of a family is at the very core of our identity. When asked, we often identify as those things that label us within a specific place in a family: wife, father, sister, brother, and so on.
But often, and for many people, a family turns into being something much more than the two people who biologically create one’s life. A family turns into a collection of individuals who, whether related by blood or not, collectively invest in, care for, and support that individual.
Kristie Fowler, a current foster mom and advocate for foster families in Kenosha County, gave an account of what one family, her family, exemplifies for this idea of family. Parents of, until recently, eight kids under the age of 17, Kristie and Scott have fostered, adopted, and carried numerous children at the beginning or through some of the most tremulous moments of their young lives.
Kristie and her family are a foster family.
A recent event hosted by Gateway Technical College illuminated and celebrated this concept of family. The Fourth Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service was hosted on Jan. 24 on Gateway’s Kenosha, Racine, and Elkhorn campuses. The event offered volunteers activities intended to create resources that support families like Kristie’s in our region.
The almost 140 volunteers collectively served 360 hours creating more than 50 blankets, 400 scarves, 500 hygiene kits, 600 financial literacy kits and sorted almost 1,100 books which will be delivered to local foster families through organizations like Professional Services Group-Community Impact Program in Kenosha and Racine, and the Division of Child Services in Walworth County.
The event offered the opportunity for a community of almost strangers to collectively support those families who step up to offer a place to those kiddos who need it the most.
The fourth annual MLK Day of Service was supported by generous donors in our community: Half Price Books (Greenfield), Lenz Orthodontics (Racine), Racine Dental Group, Kerber Smiles Pediatric Dentisry (Kenosha), Aiello Dentistry (Kenosha) Knoell Family Dentistry (Racine), Christmas House Bed and Breakfast (Racine), Grand Geneva Resort (Lake Geneva), TruStone Financial Credit Union (Kenosha), Educator’s Credit Union (Kenosha), State of Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, SecureFutures of Milwaukee, and Jeff Schultz.
It was sponsored by Gateway Technical Education Association (GTEA), Gateway Association Career and Technical Education (GACTE) and the Carrera Family Thrivent Action Team.
Proceeds of the event will be distributed to foster children and youth currently housed in our area through our partnership with Professional Services Group, Community Impact Programs and with Walworth County.
Madeline Carrera is Impact program coordinator and Gateway Technical College.
