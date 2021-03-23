COMMUNITY: What happens when marijuana become legal?

The next concern is legalization itself. Where are people who live in Wisconsin getting marijuana now? They aren’t buying it at the dispensaries in Illinois. So why would they switch to buying it legally in Wisconsin?

That huge tax income we’ve been told we’ll benefit from after legalization is not going to happen. Why would drug dealers simply stop dealing because marijuana is legalized? Hint: they won’t. There’s far too much money to be made on marijuana by drug cartels for the cartels to walk away just because it’s legalized. Plus, it’s basic economics: why would I pay taxes and all the government’s other expenses for legalized marijuana when I’ve purchased it for less cost all along?

The State of Colorado ran a huge marketing campaign in order to encourage marijuana users there to actually use state-regulated dispensaries…because people weren’t. They had continued to buy marijuana from the people from whom they had always purchased marijuana, not from dispensaries, even though purchasing from a dispensary was the only legal way to purchase it.

Would a new marijuana user buy marijuana that is deemed “safer” because of government regulations the dispensary must follow? Likely. But are there huge numbers of people who’ve never used marijuana who are going to start using just because it becomes legal? Unlikely.