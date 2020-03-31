Community: You can make a difference

Maybe you have other talents! We can always use some landscaping and planting around the exterior of our Crisis Prevention Center on 60th Street. Maybe even a little painting!

The Crisis Prevention Center gets a lot of traffic and has been very busy since it’s opened. We’ve put up a beautiful new sign and now would love to have some nice foliage to go with it!

Our Specialized Foster Care program is always looking for ways to make the lives of those children in foster care just a little bit better. If we could get a group to volunteer to put on a Christmas party or sponsor a summer activity for the kids and their foster families that would be wonderful! Our dedicated foster parents work so hard to bring love and care to the children they welcome into their homes.

It has to be said, with our impending move we need dollars to help furnish a building almost three times the size of the one we are currently occupying so a monetary donation is always welcome. Look for upcoming advertisements for KHDS fundraisers and come out and support us in our endeavors. Better yet, you can make a direct tax deductible donation on our website at www.khs.org or, if your service club or business is looking for a cause, we hope you might choose us.

To find out how to volunteer or how to make your donation, call Mary Lindqvist at 262-764-8555 or email her at mlindqvist@khds.org.

Mary Lindqvist is grant and development director with Kenosha Human Development Services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0