Communityi update from HarborMarket: Shop local vendors at Winter HarborMarket

Know where your food comes from and shop the dozens of local vendors at the Kenosha Winter HarborMarket.

Pickup local produce (some organic) from Wright Way Farm, Creator Farms, Van Laar’s Fruit Farm and Wayne Miller Orchard. Find locally raised meats, poultry and eggs at Sherwood Game Farm and Adoption Acres, and cheeses at Stamper Cheese.

Waterford Bee Company will be stopping by with some delicious fruit preserves, salsas and honey and Sueann’s Natural and Organics will bring both local honey and maple syrup. Try something new with Yaya’s Skordalia Greek Almond dip, which comes in several flavors.

From savory to sweet, find delicious artisan breads, cookies, cupcakes, sweet breads, and more.

For easy meals anytime, take home ready to eat food from Pedro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine or Lumpia Lady, or heat and eat options from Kelly’s Pot Pies, Food Fantasies (ravioli, flavored dried pasta & sauce and ready to heat meals), Marek’s Authentic Polish Food (pierogies and Polish sausages) and Pasta by Val (filled pastas, dried pastas and sauces).

Artisan vendors, including soap makers, jewelry crafters and candle makers, attend every week. Find the right skin care products for you by speaking with the soap makers and treat yourself to one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry or a hand-poured candle.

One weekly stop at the Kenosha Winter HarborMarket, with dozens of vendor booths, makes shopping for local foods and artisan creations not only possible, but convenient and fun, too.

21st outdoor season coming in May

There might be snow on the ground, but we’re gearing up for another fantastic Kenosha HarborMarket outdoor season.

Last season brought over 140,000 customers as well as 160 small businesses and dozens of nonprofits down to the HarborMarket area from Second Avenue & 54th Street through Place de Douai (just south of Second Avenue & 56th Street).

We’ll be welcoming back your favorite vendors from the outdoor and indoor seasons, and introducing some new ones. Like last year, you’ll find over 100 booths every week filled with a diverse array of products grown or crafted by local small businesses.

Local musicians and entertainers will perform, and we’ve got some exciting activities in the works.

Vendor applications

Interested in applying to be a vendor for Kenosha HarborMarket’s 21st outdoor season? Visit kenoshaharbormarket.com/vendor-application.html for more information and to apply. Applications for the 2023 season will be available later this month.

Come see what makes us the area’s biggest outdoor market and “Kenosha’s Best Event” for two years running.

Find Kenosha Winter HarborMarket at The Kenosha Union Club, 3030-39th Ave, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29. In May, Kenosha HarborMarket’s outdoor season returns on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to Second Avenue, between 54th and 56th streets and on the adjacent Place de Douai.

See you at the award-winning KenoshaHarborMarket, your weekly destination for shopping local.

