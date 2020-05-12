Communtiy: Library quickly adapted to to enhance digital resources

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is late April, I am sitting in the nearly empty Southwest Library listening to the rain and adjusting my facemask.

Never could I have imagined that this would be a typical afternoon for me. The shelves here are nearly empty in some areas, and for the first time in a very long time, it is quiet in the library. Just two months ago, I wrote an article explaining how libraries are the grand champion against social isolation in our community. Little did I know that in less than 60 days, we would be asking our beloved public to keep their distance not only from us and our physical resources but each other.

I am so very proud of the work the Kenosha Public Library team has done over the last eight weeks. We quickly adapted to enhance our digital resources to reach out to you from the comfort of your living room and to provide you entertainment, education, and enrichment during a trying time. Starting this past Friday, we reopened curbside pickup. Allowing you to place holds or explore new titles and pick them up safely from the front door of the Southwest Library.