Communtiy: Library quickly adapted to to enhance digital resources

It is late April, I am sitting in the nearly empty Southwest Library listening to the rain and adjusting my facemask.
Never could I have imagined that this would be a typical afternoon for me. The shelves here are nearly empty in some areas, and for the first time in a very long time, it is quiet in the library. Just two months ago, I wrote an article explaining how libraries are the grand champion against social isolation in our community. Little did I know that in less than 60 days, we would be asking our beloved public to keep their distance not only from us and our physical resources but each other.
I am so very proud of the work the Kenosha Public Library team has done over the last eight weeks. We quickly adapted to enhance our digital resources to reach out to you from the comfort of your living room and to provide you entertainment, education, and enrichment during a trying time. Starting this past Friday, we reopened curbside pickup. Allowing you to place holds or explore new titles and pick them up safely from the front door of the Southwest Library.
As I sit here and write this, I can’t help but think that everything has changed. The streets and parking lots are nearly empty, and the traffic that I’ve been complaining about my husband for the last three years has ceased to exist. What continues to remain the same is our dedication to you. Your library isn’t closed—the building is. Your library exists outside of even the physical or digital resources we offer. Your library continues to be a resource, a beacon of hope, a promise of opportunity for everyone.
The response to curbside pickup has been overwhelming the best ways. We’ve heard your thank yous and tales of days of solitude. We’ve reconnected you with childhood favorites or created mystery bags to help introduce you to new stories. We’ve been delighted by your most common requests (historical romance) and have shared with you some of our favorite movies or games. We will continue to meet you where you are—whether that is on the other side of a screen, in our parking lot, or eventually across the desk from us.
I know the library will once again be a place filled with the sounds of the community learning, exploring, discovering, and studying. Whether it is the sound of children singing along in storytime, parents sharing tips for dealing with toddler tantrums, laughter during our midday movies, or questions for our expert presenters—the library will ring with your voices again soon. Just like you, we will return to better — more vibrant and resilient than ever.
See you soon, Kenosha! Until then, visit our website at www.mykpl.info for updates.
Brandi Cummings is communications specialist with the Kenosha Public Library.
