Competing bill mires attempt to clear backlog of untested sex assault kits

MADISON — A new version of the bill dealing with the testing of sexual assault kits would also allow some sexual assault victims to bypass other rules and enroll in a voucher school.

The provision would only be for students whose alleged assailant was a pupil or employee at the school the victim was attending.

However, the bill, which also includes provisions directed at illegal immigrants, has received criticism from law enforcement, health care professionals and sexual assault victim advocates and survivors.

According to the Legislative Reference Bureau, under current law, there is no statutory procedure for the collection and processing of sexual assault kits. Assembly Bill 214 creates procedures for transmission, processing and storage of sexual assault kits.

One of the co-sponsors is state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine.

The competing Assembly Bill 844’s two controversial features involve immigration and school choice. It was introduced Feb. 3.

The LRB’s analysis of the bill reads in part: “Under the bill, if a person under arrest for sexual assault is not a U.S. citizen and is not authorized to be in the United States under federal law, the law enforcement agency must notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.