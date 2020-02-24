Concentration of suspected opioid overdoses prompts additional Narcan training

In response to a concentration of suspected opioid overdoses in the Uptown area, the Kenosha County Division of Health and the Kenosha Public Library are partnering to offer a free Narcan training at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St.

According to the Emergency Medical Services Division of the Kenosha Fire Department, from Feb. 1-14, there were nine suspected opioid overdoses within a 1.5-mile radius of the Uptown Library.

“Addiction is a treatable, chronic disease with periods of remission and relapse,” said Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health. “There is hope for recovery and resources are available in Kenosha County.”

Narcan is a medication that temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, allowing the person to breathe again and receive medical attention.

Through a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Kenosha County Division of Health is able to offer the medication and training free of cost.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

This training session is open to the general public. It is intended to help save lives, and should not be considered as a trap for arrest or prosecution, county official said.