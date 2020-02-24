Concentration of suspected opioid overdoses prompts additional Narcan training

In response to a concentration of suspected opioid overdoses in the Uptown area, the Kenosha County Division of Health and the Kenosha Public Library are partnering to offer a free Narcan training at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St.
According to the Emergency Medical Services Division of the Kenosha Fire Department, from Feb. 1-14, there were nine suspected opioid overdoses within a 1.5-mile radius of the Uptown Library.
“Addiction is a treatable, chronic disease with periods of remission and relapse,” said Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health. “There is hope for recovery and resources are available in Kenosha County.”
Narcan is a medication that temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, allowing the person to breathe again and receive medical attention.
Through a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Kenosha County Division of Health is able to offer the medication and training free of cost.
This training session is open to the general public. It is intended to help save lives, and should not be considered as a trap for arrest or prosecution, county official said.
Those who complete the session will leave with a free kit containing two doses of Narcan.
The training will last about 40 minutes. For more information, contact program staff at narcan@kensohacounty.org or 262-605-6741, or visit http://bit.ly/KCNarcan.
Regular training sessions are also held at 5 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, and at 12:15 p.m. the third Monday of each month at the ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave.
The Kenosha County Department of Human Services also has a comprehensive alcohol and drug treatment program in partnership with Professional Services Group, and a Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center that can be reached at 800-236-7188.
Anyone in crisis can call the Kenosha County Crisis Line at 262-657-7188. It is staffed 24 hours a day, every day.
