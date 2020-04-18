Concern rises for our mental health in COVID-19 shutdown

On its face, the ability to work from home, have children out of school and spend time with one’s immediate family may seem like a perfect situation.
But when it comes to pure isolation, the situation is anything but perfect.
In fact, it’s a serious issue that may be grow in intensity the longer safer-at-home orders are in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought everyday life to a screeching halt.
Finding a way to help those who feel shut off from the rest of the world isn’t easy terrain to navigate, psychiatrist Dr. Shalini Varma said.
“The biggest stressor right now is loneliness,” said Varma, who has practices in Kenosha and Vernon Hills, Ill. “People are social beings. My older patients, 50-plus, can’t be with their grandkids, they can’t be with their families, so they feel extremely lonely.
“So you see an increasing anxiety, increasing depression, and increasing substance abuse as well.”
Another segment of society that is feeling the effects are the single people, Varma said, who now have little to no contact with anybody while this situation continues.
But that’s not across the board, as those with introverted personalities may not be feeling the strain of being isolated in the least, she said.
“Some people’s lives haven’t changed that much,” Varma said. “I know it’s the minority, but there are some like that. For other people, it’s really, really difficult because we have so many coping skills that engage social outlets, and now they can’t do those. That’s why we’re looking at other ways to get those social outlets in place.”
New patients seeking help
Varma said she continues to see current and new patients through this time to give those folks an outlet to get the help they need.
Fave Five: Sports Reporter Dan Truttschel
As the year draws to a close, the Kenosha News is taking a look back on 2019 and sharing the favorite five stories that each of our reporters has written this year.
Here are the Fave Five stories of sports reporter Dan Truttschel.
Alvarado more than holds his own - This story was chosen because of the will to succeed and fight this young man has shown throughout his life…
This young lady lost her father to cancer earlier this year and has had to get through her senior year without him. And yet, she joined the ra…
This story focused on a former star athlete who has gone off to college to play at the NCAA Division I level. I was taken by how excited she w…
I thought this story was interesting because it went into the work that college coaches have to do on the recruiting trail. It gave readers an…
This story focused on a young man in search of making the Olympic team as a cyclist. He's still only in high school and has only been competin…
And, many of those patients are high school and college students, who are soon hoping to either pick a school or enter the real world, but are now faced with the uncertainty of what that will look like.
Getting patients back on a regular schedule, regardless of how irregular it has become, is the first item of business, Varma said.
“They’re so disrupted right now in their lives in terms of sleep,” he said. “We just start from the bottom rung of (Maslow’s hierarchy of needs) to kind of get people back oriented, regular sleep, regular wake, some exercise, eating at a regular time, getting school back in place.
“It’s very hard for a lot of people to stay motivated, whether it’s school or work, because it’s online and not as engaging. There’s a lot of things you don’t have control over.
“Anxiety is caused by remembrances of the past or worry about the future. We have to work a lot of mindfulness skills, being in the moment and being able to cope right now.”
Picking an outlet
In any given year, an estimated 43.6 million adults in the United States suffer from a mental illness, according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion website.
An additional 9.8 million are estimated to suffer from a seriously debilitating illness, according to the website.
Varma said she suggests several possible outlets to her patients to clear their minds — especially when many have more free time on their hands than projects to stay busy.
Meditation, yoga, online exercise and even journaling are among the things available to people who may be feeling the effects of isolation, she said.
“People are finding other ways to get those outlets,” she said.
And one main suggestion from Varma?
Turn off the the television news.
“I think news is good in a controlled form,” she said. “I like newspapers. I like written things much better than the constant noise.”
But as far as social media? Varma said that can be a great way for people to stay connected with friends and family around the globe, as long as it’s not overdone.
“News does come up on those sites, but you can also scroll past those,” she said. “But I think it’s great when you have social media.
“If this happened when I was 16, we didn’t have these ways to connect with people. That’s a huge thing that we have social media and can still connect with other people, hear what they’re thinking and what they’re doing as well.”
Dealing with grief
When patients are admitted to the hospital with the virus, they are unable to have family accompany them — and in the worst-case scenario, if they die, their final moments are basically spent alone.
Health care professionals have filled that void in a patient’s last moments, which could lead to additional anxiety both from doctors and nurses, but certainly with family members as well, Varma said.
“It’s an increase in anxiety, depression, grief on the family’s part,” she said. “That can lead to substance abuse and all those other things, anger and resentment at the hospitals, the system and COVID.
“It’s not just that you can’t be with them when they pass away, you also can’t even have a celebration of life (after they die) or appropriate thing when all people come together like regular societal norms. That’s another huge piece of closure for many people, and you can’t even do that right now.”
Varma encourages people who may need her help to reach out via telephone at 224-632-8900 or by email at info@drvarmamd.com. She is available both in-person and through telehealth.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.