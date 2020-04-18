Concern rises for our mental health in COVID-19 shutdown

“Some people’s lives haven’t changed that much,” Varma said. “I know it’s the minority, but there are some like that. For other people, it’s really, really difficult because we have so many coping skills that engage social outlets, and now they can’t do those. That’s why we’re looking at other ways to get those social outlets in place.”

New patients seeking help

Varma said she continues to see current and new patients through this time to give those folks an outlet to get the help they need.

And, many of those patients are high school and college students, who are soon hoping to either pick a school or enter the real world, but are now faced with the uncertainty of what that will look like.

Getting patients back on a regular schedule, regardless of how irregular it has become, is the first item of business, Varma said.

“They’re so disrupted right now in their lives in terms of sleep,” he said. “We just start from the bottom rung of (Maslow’s hierarchy of needs) to kind of get people back oriented, regular sleep, regular wake, some exercise, eating at a regular time, getting school back in place.