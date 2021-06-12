Concerns raised about past practices stall propane filling station planned by business

Three years ago, city officials said Camping World also was found in violation of the feature now being requested. The company installed a propane refill outside the business without obtaining city approvals and permits, and it was subsequently removed.

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, whose district includes the business, said he was concerned about past practices at the site.

“They’ve been in non-compliance many times over many different issues,” Ruffalo said. “Until they are in compliance, we shouldn’t approve this tank.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Commissioner Lydia Spottswood shared similar concerns as the company’s latest request was considered.

“It feels like we’ve been playing Whack-a-Mole with this applicant,” Spottswood said. “This has been going on for years. Part of what is frustrating is they bring it into compliance … and then the next thing we know is they’re out of compliance again.”

Spottswood added, “I don’t know what it will take for them to recognize the authority of the city to regulate their conditional-use permit.”

Camping World representatives were not hand at Thursday’s Plan Commission meeting, and an attempt to reach out for comment after the meeting was unsuccessful.