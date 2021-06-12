Concerns raised about past practices stall propane filling station planned by business

A west side business with past code enforcement violations will not be allowed to make modifications to its property until a current issue is brought into compliance.
The city Plan Commission on Thursday reviewed a request from Camping World, 6802 118th Ave., to install a new propane filing station within the parking lot. An amendment to the business’ existing conditional-use permit is required for the change to occur.
At the completion of deliberations, commissioners opted to delay the permit amendment for up to 90 days because of an exiting code compliance issue.
“On multiple occasions, we’ve received complaints, or staff has gone out and looked at the site and noticed RVs parked in several different areas, all over the parking lot,” Rich Schroeder, deputy director of the city’s planning department, said.
The findings, Schroeder said, are in conflict with Camping World’s last conditional-use permit amendment, issued several years ago. The RVs are to be stored in a specific, fenced-off area from the rest of the parking lot, officials said.
The RV parking issues were noted earlier this month and come on the heels of past identical violations. Schroeder said the city has on multiple occasions issued Camping World $360 re-inspection fees after past issues have been corrected.
Three years ago, city officials said Camping World also was found in violation of the feature now being requested. The company installed a propane refill outside the business without obtaining city approvals and permits, and it was subsequently removed.
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, whose district includes the business, said he was concerned about past practices at the site.
“They’ve been in non-compliance many times over many different issues,” Ruffalo said. “Until they are in compliance, we shouldn’t approve this tank.”
Commissioner Lydia Spottswood shared similar concerns as the company’s latest request was considered.
“It feels like we’ve been playing Whack-a-Mole with this applicant,” Spottswood said. “This has been going on for years. Part of what is frustrating is they bring it into compliance … and then the next thing we know is they’re out of compliance again.”
Spottswood added, “I don’t know what it will take for them to recognize the authority of the city to regulate their conditional-use permit.”
Camping World representatives were not hand at Thursday’s Plan Commission meeting, and an attempt to reach out for comment after the meeting was unsuccessful.
According to documents furnished to the city, a Camping World staffer indicated due diligence has been performed in planning the propane tank’s location. Protective barriers are included in the plans, and Amerigas, the would-be propane provider, was consulted.
Camping World is the latest iteration of a recreation-themed retailer at the big-box site. Gander Mountain and Gander Outdoors were previous occupants.
Outdoor pavilion at Mahone Middle School
The Plan Commission approved a Kenosha Unified School District’s request to install a 960-square-foot outdoor pavilion at Mahone Middle School. The commission was the last stop in the review process, meaning the district can proceed.
KUSD officials say the pavilion will be for outdoor classroom use and will feed into a nearby walking path.
