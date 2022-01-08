Condition of Silver Lake 7-year-old who suffered brain injury improves, could be returning to school

Family of 7-year-old Alex Hook, who suffered a brain injury last year after a projectile from a lawnmower struck his head, have tentative plans for Alex to return to school Monday after a “fantastic” Christmas.

Michelle Koertgen, Alex’s aunt, said that Alex has been looking forward to seeing his friends again.

“He’s actually really excited to return to school because he misses his friends,” Koertgen said. “He needs to get back to some normalcy. It’ll help him overall to be around his friends.”

Last September, Alex, the son of Kirbey and Caryn Hook, was struck in the head while at recess at Riverview Elementary when a piece of rebar was ejected from a lawnmower that was cutting grass near the playground.

Alex was flown to intensive care at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa, suffering a fractured skull and bleeding in his brain. Since then, Koertgen said Alex has undergone multiple surgeries, at one point being put into a medically-induced coma.

Long road ahead

Although his condition has improved, Koertgen said the family was still meeting with neurosurgeons and therapists to help Alex on what could be a long road ahead.

“With a traumatic brain injury, it can be months before you know something is wrong,” Koertgen said.

Even if he returns to school, Koertgen said Alex won’t be able to play sports, go out to recess or go to gym class.

“He can’t hit his head,” Koertgen emphasized. “It’s kind of disheartening, you know now his life is going to be different.”

Although Koertgen said the family is grateful for his recovery so far, but learning about the new limits Alex would have to face were “another punch” for Alex’s parents.

“She’s (Alex’s mother) the one that has to explain this to him,” Koertgen said. “He’s not going to be happy with these limitations for a year. A year to a 7-year-old is a completely different thing than to us.”

Grateful for support

Despite the difficulties, the family has plenty to be grateful for, Koertgen said. Fundraising efforts for Alex’s medical expenses have raised around a quarter of a million dollars, according to Koertgen.

“The generosity of people is truly amazing,” Koertgen said. “We’re in awe of the generosity of people who don’t even know him.”

Koertgen said they’ve received donations from every state in the U.S., as well from South Africa, Germany and Ireland.

And on Christmas, the family tree was surrounded by stacks of donated gifts.

“My sister literally was in tears,” Koertgen said. “We’re hoping that 2022 is going to be a happy, and most importantly healthy, new year.”

More information and updates on Alex’s condition can be found on his GoFundme page.

