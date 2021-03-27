Conference to spotlight impact of COVID-19 on Communities of Color

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside center for ethnic studies will be hosting a virtual mini-conference titled, “The Health Impact of COVID-19 on Communities of Color” at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.

This conference features two panel discussions with local leaders in healthcare and community-based organizations and a keynote presentation by Dr. Ryan Spellecy of the medical college of Wisconsin, entitled “Repairing the Breach between Biomedical Research and the African-American Community in Milwaukee.”

Dr. Spellecy, who is the Ursula von der Ruhr Chair in bioethics, professor of bioethics and medical humanities, and psychiatry and behavioral health at the medical college of Wisconsin, will explore the historical perspective of people of color and the U.S. medical system, both nationally and regionally, in his address.

The first panel will address the physical and mental health impacts of COVID-19 on the communities of color and will be moderated by Brandon Hutchins LPC of UW-Parkside student health and counseling. Topics to be addressed include the impact on people living with addictions, physical health effects and impact on maternal health.

Panelists include: