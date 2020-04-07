Confirmed cases up to 121; demographic data available

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County grew to 121 by 2 p.m. Tuesday, and demographic data on the location, age, and gender of those who have tested positive is now being reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health.

The interactive map on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website now plots the cases by municipality. It is available at https://kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com/.

The number of cases on the map is lower than the number of confirmed cases as staff continues to work to collect data from those who most recently tested COVID-19 positive.

The following number of positive cases per municipality were reported Tuesday:

Kenosha – 78

Pleasant Prairie – 22

Salem Lakes – 9

Village of Somers – 3

Town of Somers – 3

Bristol – 1

Randall - 1

Wheatland – 1

The data further shows that, of the cases mapped, 60 are female and 58 are male. Also, the majority of people in Kenosha County who have tested positive for COVID-19 are between the ages of 50 and 59. The data posted Tuesday shows the following age breakdown: