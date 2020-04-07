Confirmed cases up to 127; demographic data available

Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit gave "the biggest thank you out there" to public health care workers in recognition of the 25th Anniversary of National Public Health Week during her weekly update to the Kenosha County Board Tuesday night and asks others to do the same using #thankyoupublichealth.
She added that by late Tuesday the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County had increased to 127. Of those, 55 percent have had a fever, 70 percent have presented with a cough, 18 percent have had a sore throat and 13 percent are asymptomatic.
Demographic data on the location, age, and gender of those who have tested positive is now being reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health.
The interactive map on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website now plots the cases by municipality. It is available at https://kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com/.
The number of cases on the map is lower than the number of confirmed cases as staff continues to work to collect data from those who most recently tested COVID-19 positive.
The following number of positive cases per municipality were reported Tuesday:
Kenosha – 78
Pleasant Prairie – 22
Salem Lakes – 9
Village of Somers – 3
Town of Somers – 3
Bristol – 1
Randall—1
Wheatland – 1
The data further shows that, of the cases mapped, 60 are female and 58 are male. Also, the majority of people in Kenosha County who have tested positive for COVID-19 are between the ages of 50 and 59. The data posted Tuesday shows the following age breakdown:
Age 10 and under – 3
Ages 20-29 – 13
Ages 30-39 – 17
Ages 40-49 – 26
Ages 50-59 – 37
Ages 60-69 – 14
Ages 70-79 – 4
Age 80 and older – 4
Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit is encouraging the public to follow a recent federal recommendation, urging people to wear a cloth face covering in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory suggests that cloth face coverings be worn in places like grocery stores and pharmacies, especially in areas of significant, community-based transmission of COVID-19.
The CDC has more information about this recommendation – including instructions to make your own masks at home – at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-gettingsick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
