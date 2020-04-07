Confirmed cases up to 127; demographic data available

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit gave "the biggest thank you out there" to public health care workers in recognition of the 25th Anniversary of National Public Health Week during her weekly update to the Kenosha County Board Tuesday night and asks others to do the same using #thankyoupublichealth.

She added that by late Tuesday the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County had increased to 127. Of those, 55 percent have had a fever, 70 percent have presented with a cough, 18 percent have had a sore throat and 13 percent are asymptomatic.

Demographic data on the location, age, and gender of those who have tested positive is now being reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health.

The interactive map on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website now plots the cases by municipality. It is available at https://kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com/.

The number of cases on the map is lower than the number of confirmed cases as staff continues to work to collect data from those who most recently tested COVID-19 positive.

The following number of positive cases per municipality were reported Tuesday:

Kenosha – 78