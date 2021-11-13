 Skip to main content
Congregations United to Serve Humanity is currently holding an online auction to raise funds

The CUSH online silent auction bidding began Saturday, and will close Sunday, Nov. 21 at noon.

Auction items include an array of baskets, décor items, housewares, and gift cards to local establishments.

“Because CUSH has been unable to plan large in-person events due to the Covid-19 virus, this online silent auction is our biggest fundraiser of the 2021 year,” explained Lori Hawkins, CUSH community organizer, adding that organizing social justice work hasn't been easy during the pandemic.

Interested individuals may go directly to https://www.32auctions.com/cushkenosha2021 or to the CUSH website (CUSHKenosha.com ) or Facebook page for the link. The public can view the auction but will be required to register on the site in order to bid.

