Ktown Connects: By the numbers 100: Interviews with people of Kenosha 21,000-plus: Downloads of the Ktown Connects podcast 5,000-plus: Followers on Facebook 2,400-plus: Followers on Instagram 3,600-plus: Views on YouTube 2: Hours airing each week on Kenosha Community Media (5 p.m. Sundays and 11 a.m. Wednesdays on Spectrum cable's Channel 14) and the Roku app

Donny Stancato: 5-second bio Born and raised: Kenosha Schools: Tremper High School and Gateway Technical College Family: son Maximilian Logan Stancato When you're not the on "KTown Connects" podcast: Working at Carmichael Communications 17 years and running. Sales rep and editor of the Go Downtown Kenosha Magazine. Volunteers as a board member at Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace and for Kenosha Community Media, along with helping out the Lakeshore Business Improvement District. Hobbies: Supporting our beautiful Downtown Kenosha, spinning vinyl records and my favorite thing to do is just hang out with my handsome son Maximilian. He’s the best! Favorite guest (so far): Episode No. 47 with Rob Greskoviak of Villa D'Carlo. He was super fun and laid back, plus he’s a great story teller. A close second would have to be episode No. 49 with Hill Wozniel, owner of Hill’s Hot Rod Hideout. Love that guy! Dream guest: I got a few on my list: Frank Carmichael, Janis and Julie of the Coffee Pot and Mike Lampos of Fec's Place. They really don’t too many interviews, so it would be fun to bring their stories to the public. What makes a good podcast guest: Someone who’s prepared for the show and who can just let loose and tell their story with no cares given. (Hint: Hey, future guests, give the show a listen before you show up to record.) Your favorite podcast: It’s a three way tie: "The ArtSpace Podcast," "Kenosha Voices" from the Kenosha History Center and "Whatever Happened to Pizza at McDonald’s."

Jason Hedman: 5-second bio Born and raised: Kenosha Schools: Curtis Strange Elementary, McKinley Junior School, Bradford and Reuther High Schools, Gateway Technical College and UW-Parkside Family: Mother, Kathy Bassinger; father, Robert Hedman Jr.; great-uncle Joe Garnero (1915-1989); cousins, Ron Stevens and Jeff Stevens When you’re not the on podcast: He's a local artist (look for "Jason Hedman Art" on Facebook and Instagram) and Kenosha historian. He also enjoys gardening. He's been a Meals on Wheels volunteers since 2018 and a Lakeside Players volunteer since 2022. Favorite guest: Riki Tagliapietra was a great talker, and Alderman Anthony Kennedy was refreshingly candid for a politician. But some of my favorites are when we talked about racial issues in Kenosha with Varnell Patterson and Daniel Thompson. Dream guest: We have tried to get actor Topher Grace for a quick phone call to talk Kenosha. We find it so ironic that Kenosha was discussed so much on "That '70s Show" and now he has a connection to our town and comes to visit often. I'm sure the late Al Molinaro would have been a great guest and I think he would have agreed to it, too. Al always showed support for his hometown. What makes a good podcast guest: A person needs to be loose and ready to get personal. Some past guests will talk our ear off before we start and, as soon as they get in front of the microphone, they clam up. Personally, I enjoy talking "old Kenosha" with the geezers we have had on the show (Lou Rugani, Steve Casey, John Collins, Lew Aceto). Your favorite podcast: I'm a geek who grew up with "Star Wars," so I never miss an episode of "Star Wars in Character" on the NeoZaz network. They inspired me to start my own podcast, and I have even been a guest on their show. I'm also a fan of "The Thinking Atheist," "Hit Parade" and "Stuff You Should Know," as well as other local podcasts, "The ArtSpace Podcast" and "Kenosha Voices." There are a ton of podcasts coming out of Kenosha (local-centric and others) and I think the Kenosha News definitely needs a "Best Podcast" category in their annual "Best of Kenosha" section.