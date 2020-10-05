Construction closing parts of Highways 31, S this week

A planned reconstruction of Highway S from the I94 East Frontage Road to Highway 31 by Kenosha County will result in road closures later this week.
According to a press release, the intersection of Highways 31 and S will be closed overnight Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Friday for paving work.
That same intersection again will close Friday from 9 p.m. to Saturday at 10 a.m.
Motorists are encouraged to use Highway 31 (Green Bay Road), Highway 158 (52nd Street), Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) and Highway E (12th Street) to get around the closure.
The project is expected to be completed in 2021.
