Construction crews beginning to wrap up summer projects in Kenosha Unified schools

With just a month before the majority of classes restart, Kenosha Unified School District is beginning to wrap up a series of summer construction projects.

Work has ranged from a donated school sign for Bose Elementary to another round of major renovations at Bradford High School.

KUSD Director of Facilities Patrick Finnemore said this year was unusually sparse in terms of construction and renovation projects across the district. However, he said the size of the Bradford Energy Efficiency Project, which began in 2019 and is in its third year, played a part in the reduced number of projects district wide.

“We were going to do what we wanted to do, and we were going to do it right,” Finnemore said.

The overall Bradford project cost around $30 million, including non-energy renovations to the school’s floor, commons area and fire sprinkler system. Finnemore said this year’s renovations are coming to a close, and will be completed by the start of the academic year.

“There was just a lot to be done there to make it look like 2021 and not 1960,” Finnemore said.

An additional fourth year of renovations to the building has also been planned, to focus on remodeling the auditorium and lobby.