Construction crews beginning to wrap up summer projects in Kenosha Unified schools

With just a month before the majority of classes restart, Kenosha Unified School District is beginning to wrap up a series of summer construction projects.
Work has ranged from a donated school sign for Bose Elementary to another round of major renovations at Bradford High School.
KUSD Director of Facilities Patrick Finnemore said this year was unusually sparse in terms of construction and renovation projects across the district. However, he said the size of the Bradford Energy Efficiency Project, which began in 2019 and is in its third year, played a part in the reduced number of projects district wide.
“We were going to do what we wanted to do, and we were going to do it right,” Finnemore said.
The overall Bradford project cost around $30 million, including non-energy renovations to the school’s floor, commons area and fire sprinkler system. Finnemore said this year’s renovations are coming to a close, and will be completed by the start of the academic year.
“There was just a lot to be done there to make it look like 2021 and not 1960,” Finnemore said.
An additional fourth year of renovations to the building has also been planned, to focus on remodeling the auditorium and lobby.
At McKinley Middle School, renovations on the “majority” of the school’s roof began this week after months waiting for supplies to come in. Finnemore said other similar projects have been stalled for six months due to the pandemic stalling supply lines.
“It’s not the stuff you can buy at Menards,” Finnemore said, “Nevertheless, it’s not been great these last few months.”
At Bose Elementary, donations from David and Marilyn Lauer funded a new digital sign, which Finnemore said was installed at a new location this spring.
“It’s a big donation, a gift for the school,” Finnemore said.
Additional projects completed or expected to be completed this summer include:
New guidance counselor offices at Indian Trail and Bradford high schools. Construction is already completed at Indian Trail, and Bradford’s will be done by the start of the school year.
Parking lot replacement at McKinley, completed last month barring some minor fence work.
Exterior stairwell replacement, tuck-pointing and roof detail repair at Reuther Central High School and Harborside Academy, which occupy the same building. Both of the projects are expected to be completed by the beginning of the school year.
Renovations to Tremper’s Woods Construction classroom, almost completed.
A new scoreboard with video replay at Indian Trail’s stadium, which was completed before the school’s outdoor graduation ceremony in June.