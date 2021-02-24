Construction of We Energies Lakeshore Lateral gas line underway in towns of Parias and Brighton

“In preparation for the spring and summer work, survey, tree clearing, and utility locate work is being completed along the entire project corridor,” Conway said. “Construction is taking place in phases with crews generally working from west to east along the Lakeshore Lateral project route.”

Conway said motorists may encounter flag crews along the route.

“We ask that the residents be alert while traveling through the construction area,” Conway said. “Please respect the traffic control signs and flaggers along the roads and snowmobile trails (officially closed as of Tuesday in Kenosha County). Our top priority is safety, including the safety of the public and construction crews, while minimizing the disturbance to the community.”

Paris Town Chairman John Holloway said gas line construction representatives have been responsive to landowners. It is one of two utility projects active in the town, he said. American Transmission Company is also upgrading electrical towers and wiring in the town.

“Both companies are responsive if landowners have questions or concerns,” Holloway said.

Conway said the project is expected to be complete by the end of this year.