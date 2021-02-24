Construction of We Energies Lakeshore Lateral gas line underway in towns of Paris and Brighton

PARIS — Construction of the Kenosha County segment of the 46-mile We Energies Lakeshore Lateral gas line project is underway.
Crews are active in the towns of Paris and Brighton.
The $186 million project includes new natural gas transmission pipes from the Bluff Creek Gate Station in the Town of Whitewater in Walworth County to the regulator station in the Town of Paris.
The segment in Kenosha County follows a path that travels mostly cross country, along Highway BB at the north edge of Brighton Dale Links golf course, north on 172nd Avenue, and again east and north cross country to Highway KR just west of I-94.
In its application to the Public Service Commission, We Energies indicated the new system is needed to increase the quantity and reliability of natural gas service in southeastern Wisconsin. We Energies cited projected load growth for planned distribution facility modifications, and pipeline capacity alternatives serving southeastern Wisconsin.
“This project will allow us to continue to provide safe and reliable natural gas service to southeast Wisconsin for years to come,” Brendan Conway, manager of media relations for We Energies, said. “As we just saw in Texas this week, that reliable heat is incredibly important.”
Construction began last year and crews are currently working in Kenosha County, including the town of Paris, Conway said. The work underway includes horizontal directional drilling and construction coordination with landowners.
“In preparation for the spring and summer work, survey, tree clearing, and utility locate work is being completed along the entire project corridor,” Conway said. “Construction is taking place in phases with crews generally working from west to east along the Lakeshore Lateral project route.”
Conway said motorists may encounter flag crews along the route.
“We ask that the residents be alert while traveling through the construction area,” Conway said. “Please respect the traffic control signs and flaggers along the roads and snowmobile trails (officially closed as of Tuesday in Kenosha County). Our top priority is safety, including the safety of the public and construction crews, while minimizing the disturbance to the community.”
Paris Town Chairman John Holloway said gas line construction representatives have been responsive to landowners. It is one of two utility projects active in the town, he said. American Transmission Company is also upgrading electrical towers and wiring in the town.
“Both companies are responsive if landowners have questions or concerns,” Holloway said.
Conway said the project is expected to be complete by the end of this year.
In all, We Energies will install 46 miles of 24-inch steel, 650 pounds per square inch gauge maximum allowable operating pressure transmission main, and six valve assemblies. Improvements will be made to an existing gate station, and to the Lakeshore Capacity Improvement Project (LCIP) regulator station in Paris.
The PSC-approved pipeline route runs through Elkhorn and the towns of LaFayette, Spring Prairie and Lyons in Walworth County, the City and Town of Burlington in Racine County, and Brighton and Paris in Kenosha County.
This route was estimated to cost roughly $5.86 million less than another route explored by We Energies, and impacts 64 fewer landowners. It will cross 245 parcels, 102 wetland areas, 35 waterways and two bodies of water.