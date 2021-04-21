Construction on 60th Street from Pershing to 41st Avenue alters traffic pattern

An ongoing road construction project kicked off recently in the City of Kenosha and is expected to last until the fall.

Kenosha Deputy Department of Works Director and City Engineer Brian Cater said the work on 60th Street from Pershing Boulevard to 41st Avenue will close westbound traffic as crews continue to make daily progress.

“We’re keeping one lane (open) eastbound throughout the project, and that’s mainly due to the location of the fire station and the need to have access to the east from the fire station just a few blocks away,” Cater said.

“Eastbound traffic will be maintained. Westbound traffic will be detoured, and the detour will be the same as it was for last year’s project.”

The westbound lane at 60th Street and 39th Avenue closed Monday, while work began at Pershing and 60th in the last several weeks.

Work slated for this project includes reconstruction of the road from curb to curb, spot repair of the sidewalk where it’s needed and new traffic signals at Pershing Boulevard, along with some storm sewer work on 60th and the continuation flood management projects that took place last year.