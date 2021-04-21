Construction on 60th Street from Pershing to 41st Avenue alters traffic pattern

An ongoing road construction project kicked off recently in the City of Kenosha and is expected to last until the fall.
Kenosha Deputy Department of Works Director and City Engineer Brian Cater said the work on 60th Street from Pershing Boulevard to 41st Avenue will close westbound traffic as crews continue to make daily progress.
“We’re keeping one lane (open) eastbound throughout the project, and that’s mainly due to the location of the fire station and the need to have access to the east from the fire station just a few blocks away,” Cater said.
“Eastbound traffic will be maintained. Westbound traffic will be detoured, and the detour will be the same as it was for last year’s project.”
The westbound lane at 60th Street and 39th Avenue closed Monday, while work began at Pershing and 60th in the last several weeks.
Work slated for this project includes reconstruction of the road from curb to curb, spot repair of the sidewalk where it’s needed and new traffic signals at Pershing Boulevard, along with some storm sewer work on 60th and the continuation flood management projects that took place last year.
Cater said he expects crews to work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, 12 hours a day, and for right now during the daylight hours. The project should be completed by the end of October or early November.
The only need for night work would be if something significant happens as the project continues, Cater said. The plan at the moment doesn’t include weekend work.
“Hopefully we’re done before (the snow flies),” Cater said. “Our larger projects like this tend to take the entire season.”
With all the construction crews, equipment and the diverting of traffic patterns, Cater stressed to motorists the need to pay attention to their surrounding as they navigate that area.
“Drive slow,” he said. “Stay off the phone. Construction zones are dangerous, and not just for the people trying to get through them, but for the people who work in them. It’s super, super dangerous.”