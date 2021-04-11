Construction starts soon at UW-Parkside, will force campus detours

SOMERS — The first of two construction phases is set to begin April 26 on the UW-Parkside campus.

The project will center around making repairs to the campus’ underground utility piping and tunnel. The work is expected to last until Aug. 11, and will affect traffic patterns.

Motorists will be greeted by construction signs to indicate road closures and detours.

During the Phase 1 work, all traffic into and out of the Tallent Hall parking lot will be altered. The opening phase will conclude May 25.

Access to the Tallent Hall parking lot will be via the north entry road, while access to the Tallent Hall main entrance to the west will be restricted.

Employees in Tallent Hall or students taking classes there need to enter through the east entrance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Visitors and those coming for community COVID-19 testing should park in the marked lot and follow the sidewalk to the west entrance.

Phase 2 work will begin May 26, and is expected to be completed by June 25.

During the second phase, Parkside Boulevard will be closed for the duration. Traffic entering and exiting the UW-Parkside campus will need to follow a marked route.